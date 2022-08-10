Orange Line shutdown: Nonprofit group A Better City proposes the MBTA shorten shutdown from a month to 2 weeks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Boston announces free 30-day Bluebikes passes, just days before the Orange Line temporary shut down
Today Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city will be offering free 30-day passes during the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19, according to a press release. The Bluebikes passes will be distributed to people at key Bluebikes stations across the city. These passes...
Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)
On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.
Raises considered for Chicopee City Council, School Committee for 1st time in a dozen years
CHICOPEE – The City Council is considering boosting the salaries of its 13 members and the 11 members of the School Committee after more than a decade of the pay remaining the same. The proposal comes about 18 months after the City Council approved raises for most of the...
MassLive.com
Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain calls for “deep dive” into workplace injuries, compensation
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain wants a comprehensive study to identify “root causes” of municipal employees’ workplace injuries. The councilor hoped an examination could result in fewer injuries, lost work hours and savings for taxpayers. Jourdain, speaking on Friday, also addressed a recent Law Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston officials say person believed missing in multi-agency harbor search safely emerged from water, went home and went to work
With a line of emergency vehicles waiting on shore, first responders and Coast Guard rescue teams combed a portion of Boston Harbor Friday morning for a person believed to have jumped from a Dorchester bridge. The person, it turned out, was safe throughout the whole search. While a coalition of...
Fight on Dorchester bridge preceded man jumping into Boston harbor as cops arrived, leading to multi-hour search
A bizarre string of events unfolded in the waters of Dorchester Bay on Friday morning when a fight between two men atop a Dorchester bridge led one of them to jump into the water as police arrived. For hours, rescue crews searched for the man before discovering he had safely swam ashore and was at work.
10 Massachusetts whale and shark tours to go on this summer
The waters off the coast of Massachusetts are teeming with marine life. White sharks with names such as Heath Ledger and Fruit Loops swim daily by popular Cape Cod beaches. In Boston Harbor and off the coast of Plymouth, whales have spent recent weeks splashing around and sometimes sailing through the air.
Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says
SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
Amherst Jones Library $36.3 million renovation confronts skyrocketing construction costs
AMHERST – Dramatically higher estimated costs to renovate and expand Jones Library, originally pegged at $36.3 million, means the trustees have some difficult choices to make. During meetings this week, a consultant told library officials that financial distance between amount of money required - beyond the projected $36.3 million...
Springfield Ward 5 City Council candidates gear up for Tuesday’s special election
SPRINGFIELD - Candidates for the vacant Ward 5 City Council seat have been working and preparing for Tuesday’s special election. Candidates include Lavar Click-Bruce, Nicole D. Coakley, Edward Collins, Ellen Moorhouse, Michael Lee, LaMar Cook and Edward Clinton Green. All are seeking the seat left vacant by former council president Marcus Williams, who resigned in May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
MassLive.com
Upper Hill and Old Hill Neighborhood neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno greets 4-year-old Mariah Walter and Mechelle Bolden at the Upper Hill and Old Hill neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park. Mechelle and Mariah are daughter and grandaughter of the late Samuel A. Bolden. i(Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 9 / 17.
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill heavily damaged by fire
An Easthampton restaurant was heavily damaged by a two-alarm fire Friday night. Fire crews were called to the Tavern on the Hill just before midnight Friday to find heavy flames both on the interior and exterior of the building, Western Mass News reported. A second alarm was struck as crews...
Bogus 911 call of person with explosive, gun draws large police response in Westfield
A bogus 911 call about a person with an explosive device and a gun drew a significant police response in Westfield on Friday, authorities said. The Westfield Police Department’s 911 center received a call Friday evening from a person saying they had an explosive device and rifle, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veteran, dairy, adult ed events highlighted senator’s week (Letters)
It’s been nice weather this last week now that heatwave finally broke. Every year I can’t wait for summer, and then the Dog Days come along and now I can’t wait for fall. Even though session is formally out, we’ve still had a packed week in the...
10 least expensive houses sold in Hampshire County, May 22-28
A house in Belchertown that sold for $50,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,801. The average price per square foot ended up at $234.
SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School dumps 25-year management company
SPRINGFIELD – The former management company for what is now the Springfield International Charter School is suing for breach of contract after being sacked by the Board of Trustees last summer. Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. - an arm of the SABIS company, which runs hundreds of schools...
Springfield’s Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts hold annual banquet in Holyoke
The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts annual banquet took place Friday night at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The theme of this year’s banquet was “Saluting and Honoring All Veterans Families.”. The centers have offices in Springfield and Pittsfield. Founded in 1987 as...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0