Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers develop highly accurate sensor for E. coli risk detection
Researchers at CU Boulder have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection that features an impressive 83% accuracy rate when detecting contamination in surface waters. The findings were recently published in Water Research and could improve detection of a variety of contaminants quickly and effectively in...
Phys.org
China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field
On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
Phys.org
Researchers explore a new connection between topology and quantum entanglement
Topology and entanglement are two powerful principles for characterizing the structure of complex quantum states. In a new paper in the journal Physical Review X, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania establish a relationship between the two. "Our work ties two big ideas together," says Charles Kane, the Christopher H....
Phys.org
Meteorite provides record of asteroids 'spitting out' pebbles
In 2019, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft sent back images of a geological phenomenon no one had ever seen before: pebbles were flying off the surface of the asteroid Bennu. The asteroid appeared to be shooting off swarms of marble-sized rocks. Scientists had never seen this behavior from an asteroid before, and it's a mystery exactly why it happens. But in a new paper in Nature Astronomy, researchers show the first evidence of this process in a meteorite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Researchers use first-of-its-kind tracking sensors to study billfish
Blue marlin (one of the largest fish) and sailfish (one of the fastest fish) provide some of the most prized fights in the sportfishing world, making catching them with rod and reel one of those "once in a lifetime" experiences. Their distinctive elongated front-end bill gives them a built-in sword-like weapon for hunting, and thus the moniker "billfish".
Phys.org
X-ray marks the spot in elemental analysis of 15th-century printing press methods
In 15th-century Germany, Johannes Gutenberg developed a printing press, a machine that allowed for mass production of texts. It is considered by many to be one of the most significant technological advancements of the last millennium. Though Gutenberg often receives credit as the inventor of the printing press, sometime earlier,...
Phys.org
Rocket launch to image supernova remnant
A Northwestern University astrophysics team is aiming for the stars—well, a dead star, that is. On Aug. 21, the NASA-funded team will launch its "Micro-X" rocket from White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. The rocket will spend 15 minutes in space—just enough time to snap a quick image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, a star in the Cassiopeia constellation that exploded approximately 11,000 light-years away from Earth. Then, the rocket will parachute back to Earth, landing in the desert—about 45 miles from the launchpad—where the Northwestern team will recover its payload.
Phys.org
Matter at extreme conditions of very high temperature and pressure turns out to be remarkably simple and universal
Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have made two discoveries about the behavior of "supercritical matter"—matter at the critical point where the differences between liquids and gases seemingly disappear. While the behavior of matter at reasonably low temperature and pressure was well understood, the picture of matter at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
How monsoon winds impact climate change by transporting pollutants into the upper atmosphere
While the Asian monsoon brings rain that is vital for the agricultural economy of the vast region, it is also known to suck up into the upper atmosphere chemical pollutants that accelerate climate change. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the results of a US-led international project that seeks to confirm earlier...
Phys.org
Revealing the salty secrets of the biggest environmental shift since dinosaurs
A new Nature Geoscience study from The Australian National University (ANU) offers further clues about what happened to the Mediterranean during a tumultuous period that likely included the most catastrophic flooding event in Earth's recorded history. The Zanclean megaflood happened around 5 million years ago following the collapse of the...
Phys.org
Ice Age footprints shed light on North America's early humans
Footprints laid down by Ice Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a US desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in the western state of Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago—just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
Phys.org
Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
Phys.org
Chemistry lab students predict spread of COVID-19 with kinetics models
Chemist Jixin Chen looked at the rapid spread of COVID-19 early in the pandemic and saw a novel opportunity for his kinetics lab, where they study the rates of reactions. The first time he ran the lab in spring 2021, undergraduate students concluded that social regulations such as lockdowns, face masks and social distancing were effective ways to slow the speed of the spread of COVID. But they also discovered the limitations of modeling, noting that a large number of confirmed cases didn't necessarily associate with an increasing rate of spread.
Phys.org
How life on land learned to breathe
Scientists from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin, together with collaborators from South Africa and the U.S., have revealed a new chapter in the history of the mammalian breastbone. Their study of a 260-million-year-old fossil shows that its breastbone was divided into a series of segments, like that of modern mammals. This discovery indicates that prerequisites of the mammalian way of walking and breathing were already present in some distantly related Permian ancestors.
Phys.org
A step towards quantum gravity
In Einstein's theory of general relativity, gravity arises when a massive object distorts the fabric of spacetime the way a ball sinks into a piece of stretched cloth. Solving Einstein's equations by using quantities that apply across all space and time coordinates could enable physicists to eventually find their "white whale": a quantum theory of gravity.
Phys.org
Scientists identify a plant molecule that sops up iron-rich heme
Symbiotic relationships between legumes and the bacteria that grow in their roots are critical for plant survival. Without those bacteria, the plants would have no source of nitrogen, an element that is essential for building proteins and other biomolecules, and they would be dependent on nitrogen fertilizer in the soil.
Phys.org
Detection of physical forces produced by bacterial infection can initiate the immune response
The immune system is under the constant challenge of specifically detecting dangerous microbes to remove them. Dr. Andrea Puhar and her team at The Laboratory for Molecular Infection Medicine Sweden (MIMS) at Umeå University, discovered that gut cells sense harmful bacteria through the mechanical force exerted on their cell surface during bacterial invasion. A protein called PIEZO1, which is able to sense mechanical signals, is necessary to detect invading bacteria. Activation of PIEZO1 during infection triggers a protective immune response. The study is now published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.
Phys.org
Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly
A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
Phys.org
Beyond net-zero: We should, if we can, cool the planet back to pre-industrial levels
By Andrew King, Celia McMichael, Harry McClelland, Jacqueline Peel, Kale Sniderman, Kathryn Bowen, Tilo Ziehn and Zebedee Nichol, The Conversation. The world's focus is sharply fixed on achieving net-zero emissions, yet surprisingly little thought has been given to what comes afterwards. In our new paper, published today in Nature Climate Change, we discuss the big unknowns in a post net-zero world.
Phys.org
Listen to the call: Scientists recreate the song of a 150-year-old insect that could help rediscover its species
A museum specimen has been heard for the first time in 150 years after scientists digitally recreated its song. The body shape and song of Prophalangopsis obscura could help give researchers clues about where the insect might still be living after being lost for over a century. An insect last...
Comments / 0