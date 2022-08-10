ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lATOD_0hBwDrpz00

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Hawaii say they have made an arrest in the 40-year-old murder of a teenage girl in California, and that DNA -- which has helped solve dozens of cold cases in recent years -- was the clincher.

Fifteen-year-old Karen Ann Stitt was abducted from Sunnyvale, Calif. -- which is located just a few miles north of San Jose -- before she was raped and killed in 1982.

Police said Stitt was last seen as she waited for a bus to Palo Alto after spending time with her boyfriend. A delivery man found her body the next day -- bound with her own clothes, sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.

For decades afterward, investigators never found anything that put them onto the killer's trail. They had the killer's DNA, but no useful method at the time to trace it to anyone. Stitt's boyfriend was cleared as a suspect and the case went cold, until last week.

Investigators in Hawaii said they got the critical break when DNA from Maui resident Gary Ramirez was found to match forensic evidence collected from the crime scene.

Authorities said that police got a tip in 2019 that sent the investigation to the city of Fresno 130 miles away. There, detectives surveilled a group of brothers and kept an eye on their social media accounts.

Eventually, police said they collected a DNA sample from a close relative and from there, forensic genealogy compared it to blood evidence from the crime scene.

The results of that test identified Ramirez as the likely perpetrator, the Santa Clara County district attorney's office said. Police arrived at Ramirez's Hawaii home on Tuesday and placed him under arrest.

Authorities plan to extradite Ramirez to California to face multiple charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

The case is the latest in a long list of cold investigations that got the break they needed from DNA. Investigators also used genealogical DNA profiling to identify and arrest the infamous Golden State Killer in 2018. The serial killer, Joseph DeAngelo, attacked, raped and killed victims after entering their homes in the middle of the night.

Comments / 4

Janie Falzon
3d ago

it took them long enough but I'm so glad that they found him. now the family has closure my heart, thoughts and prayers are with the family rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️🕊️

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach

A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
City
Sunnyvale, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
TRUCKEE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off

A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Deangelo
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna Profiling#Forensic Genealogy#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
420K+
Followers
62K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy