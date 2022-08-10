Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
Local high school jamboree canceled following possible gunshots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reportedly heard gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. Nicci C showed up the stadium hoping to see her son play, but it never happened. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” […]
Raleigh shooting leaves one man dead, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh overnight. Officers responded to a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive just after 2 a.m. Saturday. One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. There is no suspect information available and...
actionnews5.com
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
Man accused of breaking into same house 3 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he was accused of breaking into the same house three separate times. James Langley, 48, is facing several aggravated burglary charges. Memphis Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Galloway Avenue on May 4. A man reportedly told investigators someone […]
10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
Family carjacked outside their Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify the two men responsible for an early morning carjacking outside a woman’s home. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, just after 6 a.m., and was captured on surveillance video. A woman told police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barricade situation ends with SCSO finding one dead, officials say
CORDOVA, Tenn. — A barricade situation ended in the early morning hours with one person dead. The Shelby County County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a barricade situation in the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to SCSO, deputies were...
School supply giveaways ‘a blessing’ for Mid-South families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of thousands of kids went back to school this week and others will be back soon too. Some of those families can’t afford expensive supplies. Back-to-school events were held to help fill that void across the City of Memphis. It started with an idea.
actionnews5.com
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Road, Memphis Police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street. At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed. The male on the bike was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced...
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
actionnews5.com
Friends say Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community continues to mourn the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. He has been on the job for over 30 years, beginning his career in 1990. Close friends say Pleasant was looking forward...
Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday. Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was […]
95-year-old woman missing after getting into van at senior center, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 95-year-old woman is missing after getting into someone’s car at a senior center, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said that Katherine Rinehart was dropped off by her caregiver at a senior center at 1300 Estate Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, August 12.
95-year-old woman found after getting into SUV at senior center
UPDATE: Katherine Rinehart was found safe in Ohio, TBI reports. TBI says she stands at 4’11” and weighs 190 pounds. She has white hair and green eyes. Rinehart was last seen wearing a white shirt with multiple colors, red pants, black slip on shoes and may be in a black SUV with an Ohio tag. […]
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
Two pedestrians, including 8-year-old, dead after crash in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash Friday night left two people, including a child, dead in southeast Memphis. Officers responded to the intersection of Berrybrook Road and E. Raines Road for a crash just after 9 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. According to...
Comments / 1