Memphis, TN

WREG

Local high school jamboree canceled following possible gunshots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reportedly heard gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. Nicci C showed up the stadium hoping to see her son play, but it never happened. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh shooting leaves one man dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh overnight. Officers responded to a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive just after 2 a.m. Saturday. One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. There is no suspect information available and...
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
WATN Local Memphis

2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
WREG

Man accused of breaking into same house 3 times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he was accused of breaking into the same house three separate times. James Langley, 48, is facing several aggravated burglary charges. Memphis Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Galloway Avenue on May 4. A man reportedly told investigators someone […]
WREG

10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
actionnews5.com

Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
WREG

Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday. Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was […]
WREG

95-year-old woman found after getting into SUV at senior center

UPDATE: Katherine Rinehart was found safe in Ohio, TBI reports. TBI says she stands at 4’11” and weighs 190 pounds. She has white hair and green eyes. Rinehart was last seen wearing a white shirt with multiple colors, red pants, black slip on shoes and may be in a black SUV with an Ohio tag. […]
WREG

Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
