ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Seven Black Women Are Campaigning To Become The First Black Woman In The Minnesota Senate

By Shannon Dawson
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4ZuU_0hBwDmfa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3X24_0hBwDmfa00

Source: Andy445 / Getty

S even female political candidates are currently fighting tooth and nail to become the first Black woman to serve in the Minnesota Senate. In November, Zuki Ellis , Marla Helseth , Huldah Hiltsley , Farhio Khalif , Erin Maye Quade , Zaynab Mohamed , and Clare Oumou Verbete will face off for a chance to make history.

The candidates are largely Democrats except for Helseth, who is the only Republican campaigning in the competitive race.

“I hope it does lead the way and open the door for others to run,” she told Kare 11 about the historical moment. “It would be wonderful if I were to be the first Black female senator, however, I don’t want people to vote for me only because I’m Black,” she clarified. “I want them to be an informed voter.”

Helseth, a substitute teacher in the Minnesota school system, has put a strong emphasis on expanding educational resources for students across the Twin Cities. She has also promised to restore public safety.

Hiltsley, who is running against former City Council Liaison Susan Pha in District 38, is confident that a Black woman will win the coveted seat. For the Kenyan-American-bred politician, running in the campaign is historic for many reasons.

“For the longest time, I didn’t see myself in politics … and I think a part of it was because I didn’t see myself in there. I didn’t see someone I could relate to, I could connect with,” said Hiltsley, who has formed a sisterhood with her fellow running mates. “Regardless of what happens…we are all proud of the work that we’ve put in.”

The Bethel University graduate has spent her career in politics fighting for equity and opportunities for residents living throughout the Brooklyn and Osseo area. Hiltsley has vowed to prioritize affordable housing and increase homeownership within her district which has some of the lowest homeownership rates among communities of color, according to her campaign website.

Another notable candidate fighting to make history in the Minnesota Senate is Zuki Ellis, who serves on the Minnesota School Board. During her tenure, she worked tirelessly to hire, train and retain teachers with career-advancing resources and competitive hourly wages. In 2018, Ellis helped to pass the school funding referendum that ensured every district employee earned at least $15 an hour. She’s also helping to mandate SPPS’s Gender Inclusion Policy across student and staff protocol for schools.

Although all of the incredible women represent different districts, anyone could win a seat in the Minnesota Senate come election season. It could be very well possible that more than one of the legendary candidates will win.

SEE ALSO:

What Happened To Brianna Grier? Family Releases Pathology Report

10 Positive Affirmations Every Black Woman Should Recite Before Leaving The House


The post Seven Black Women Are Campaigning To Become The First Black Woman In The Minnesota Senate appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Osseo, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Affordable Housing#Brooklyn#Election State#Racism#The Minnesota Senate#Democrats#Republican#The Twin Cities#City Council#Kenyan
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis Trader Joe’s becomes country’s 2nd unionized store

Workers at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis voted 55-5 to unionize, becoming the second store in the country to do so. “We are so absolutely excited,” said Sarah Beth Ryther, a union organizer and crew member at the store. “We’re also really excited to get the hard work started of bargaining and making our […] The post Minneapolis Trader Joe’s becomes country’s 2nd unionized store appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Longtime minister at Unity Church-Unitarian in St. Paul, Rob Eller-Isaacs, dies at 70

Everyone should have a spiritual practice, some sort of daily routine to ground them, according to Rob Eller-Isaacs, a co-minister of Unity Church-Unitarian in St. Paul. Many parishioners view this as one of the greatest blessings they have gotten from the Eller-Isaacs ministry since he frequently assisted them in growing their own. Eller-Isaacs’ own spiritual activities as a Unitarian Universalist preacher included singing, memorization of poetry, Tai chi, reading, writing, and prayer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

72
Followers
348
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy