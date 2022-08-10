ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police: Mother returns 5-month-old after taking her from Phoenix foster care

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The 5-month-old baby who police say had been taken from her foster family by her biological mother was returned unharmed Tuesday, according to Phoenix police.

Eunice Salinas was in the care of her foster family when her biological mother, identified as Angelica Salinas, 24, came to the home to visit, took the baby and walked out, according to a Phoenix police statement.

On Tuesday, Angelica Salinas showed up with the baby at the residence of a family member and someone called Phoenix police. It is unclear who made the call.

Police said Angelica Salinas doesn't have custody of the baby and there was a concern for the child's safety because she doesn't have an established residence or resources to take care of the baby. However, officers found the baby was safe and in good health, according to the release.

"(She) was not believed to be in any physical danger while with Angelica," the news release said.

Angelica Salinas was taken to police headquarters to speak with detectives, police said. She was later arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail, though her charges are unknown.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Mother returns 5-month-old after taking her from Phoenix foster care

