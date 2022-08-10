ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.C. Harris School earns accreditation by Cognia

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. − T.C. Harris School has recently earned accreditation by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that verifies quality assurance for school districts, education providers and more.

The standards that need to be met in order to qualify for accreditation are high, and change throughout the years.

The standards for 2021-22 included the Accreditation Engagement Review. Various educational institutions within schools and school districts are evaluated. This includes the charter school authorizers, the digital learning options, early and extended learning opportunities and more.

According to its website, for the 2022-23 school year, Cognia completed a "development cycle" meant to examine and update its performance standards. These new standards now apply to all K-12 and postsecondary institutions looking to be accredited by Cognia.

According to a recent release, these standards are focused on "productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership."

"Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited," the release said, "and that T.C. Harris School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

"School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides a nationally recognized mark of quality for T.C. Harris."

According to the release, in order to earn Cognia accreditation, school districts must show continuous improvement and undergo an internal and external review. Schools "in good standing" are able to retain their accreditation for five years.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

