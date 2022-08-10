ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Dawson Elementary faces air-conditioning issues first two days of school

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
While temperatures crept into the 90s, Dawson Elementary School grappled with air-conditioning issues in several classrooms during the first day of school Tuesday.

Six classrooms didn't have air conditioning early Tuesday. To keep students cool, the school kept those classroom doors open to let in cool air from the hallways and brought in large fans.

To provide added security, school district police officers remained onsite while the classroom doors were open, CCISD spokeswoman Leanne Libby told the Caller-Times.

Repairs were completed by 2 p.m. Tuesday, but Libby said Wednesday morning two of the affected classrooms were again experiencing the same issue. The school implemented the same cooling and safety measures and communicated with the families of affected students.

Air-conditioning systems were operational in all rooms as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Libby said.

Under normal circumstances, Corpus Christi ISD requires that classroom doors remain closed and locked during instructional time. After the deadly shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary, the locked-door policy was formalized this summer. During a security update to the board of trustees on Monday evening, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke emphasized locked doors as an important part of the district's safety efforts.

CCISD schools also have locked exterior doors and secure entrance vestibules where visitors must check in.

Libby said the school monitored temperatures in the classrooms throughout the day and that temperatures averaged 75 degrees.

