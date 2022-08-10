Holland police investigating possible bathtub drowning of 1-year-old

HOLLAND — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating the possible drowning of a 1-year-old child.

Police were called to the Holland Women's Mission at 356 Fairbanks Ave. around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Officers were informed a 1-year-old child was being given a bath and drowned in a bathtub in a resident's room.

When officers arrived, CPR was in progress on the child. Officers took over the CPR and rushed the child out to an ambulance, where firefighters and paramedics took over the lifesaving efforts.

The child was taken to Holland Hospital, then transferred to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital shortly after.

Police said the current medical condition of the child is unknown and the incident remains under investigation by detectives and Child Protective Services.