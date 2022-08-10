Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
14 injured after car crashes into Virginia bar, catches fire, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — More than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into a Virginia bar Friday evening. Officials said the crash at Ireland Four Courts caused a structure fire, which has been extinguished. According to Arlington Fire, eight people were transported to area hospitals after...
UpNorthLive.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms Saturday
Sunshine Friday with a few passing clouds. Low humidity. Highs in the 70s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour for most of us. It'll be breezy near the Great Lakes. Wind will be mainly from the north. Friday night will turn cloudy with showers near...
UpNorthLive.com
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
UpNorthLive.com
Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Quilting show raises awareness for Canadian residential schools abuses
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Local artists have come together to raise awareness of the traumatic events involving Native Americans at former residential schools in Canada. The first-ever Journey Home Quilt show at Renee's House of Quilting showcases 14 hand-made quilts. Each piece features a painting by Karen Erickson...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine and 70's Thursday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Plenty of sunshine Thursday. Very comfortable with the low humidity. Highs will range from 70 to 78 degrees. Wind will come mainly from the north 5 to 15 miles per hour with some gusts near the Great Lakes to over 25 mph. Thursday night the sky...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
Comments / 0