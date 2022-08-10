ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

UpNorthLive.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms Saturday

Sunshine Friday with a few passing clouds. Low humidity. Highs in the 70s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour for most of us. It'll be breezy near the Great Lakes. Wind will be mainly from the north. Friday night will turn cloudy with showers near...
UpNorthLive.com

First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
UpNorthLive.com

Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
UpNorthLive.com

Quilting show raises awareness for Canadian residential schools abuses

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Local artists have come together to raise awareness of the traumatic events involving Native Americans at former residential schools in Canada. The first-ever Journey Home Quilt show at Renee's House of Quilting showcases 14 hand-made quilts. Each piece features a painting by Karen Erickson...
UpNorthLive.com

Sunshine and 70's Thursday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Plenty of sunshine Thursday. Very comfortable with the low humidity. Highs will range from 70 to 78 degrees. Wind will come mainly from the north 5 to 15 miles per hour with some gusts near the Great Lakes to over 25 mph. Thursday night the sky...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
