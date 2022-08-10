Read full article on original website
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Joins BE@RBRICK for the First Time
Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist., continues its hot streak of collaborations by teaming up with Medicom Toy’s iconic BE@RBRICK line. This partnership with BE@RBRICK follows works with British photographer Jonathan Worth and American headwear brand New Era. Drawing inspiration from TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show titled “PAUSE=PLAY,” 100%, 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK figures are to be released.
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 Arrive in Red Tones
Following its release last month, we now have a closer look at the New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 in red tones that just arrived on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the 990v3 in “Scarlet,” which features premium pig suede uppers and the ENCAP midsole cushioning that offers all-day support. Hits of “Marblehead” gray can be seen on the “N” logo, the tongue, the cut-out overlays above the deep red mesh, and in the latter half of the midsole.
Nike Adds the Air Force 1 Low "We Are Familia" to the Día de Muertos Collection
Nike is prepping its Día de Muertos collection with the inclusion of the brand new Air Force 1 Low “We Are Familia.”. The warm-toned iteration is crafted with a canvas base, suede overlays and leather detailing by the heel, dipped in a sharp hue of clay brown. Fuzzy chenille panel swooshes in yellow and green create the ideal contrast, along with the “We Are Familia” tongue logo patch in colors of red, yellow and blue and the red.
OBEY FW22 Is Made for Eye-Catching Comfort
One thing that remains true about Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY is its commitment to fusing vibrancy and comfort. Its latest offering for the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different with an array of warm-hued pieces. Dipped in shades of caramel, amber, terracotta, deep rust, golden brown, pine green and lavender,...
KSUBI Has Re-Entered the Chat With a New, Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab
At the turn of the new millennium, Australian fashion brand KSUBI held a strong presence amongst the bevy of Y2K brands that dominated retail stores, music videos and city streets. But once the 2010’s rolled around, the hype behind the brand began to slow down. Fast-forward to the present day and there’s been a rekindled interest in the brand – thanks to TikTok, superstar rappers and celebrity endorsements – allowing KSUBI to re-enter the chat with a new streetwear collaboration.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
DAIRIKU's BEAMS "Future Archive" Capsule Revisits Hollywood Renaissance
Over the summer, BEAMS launched a new “Future Archive” series under the slogans of “Anti Vintage” and “Alternating feelings of Love & Hate.” Through working with various brands, BEAMS looks to create a curated assembly of pieces that will stay relevant in the next 10 to 20 years. Having released items with local imprints such as Tappei and Sugarhill, BEAMS now spotlights the Tokyo-based label DAIRIKU, led by the rising young designer Dairiku Okamoto.
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
Celebrating 50 Years of Nike Running
Since its inception, Nike’s backbone has been its running division. From putting the “Air” in Air Jordan to pushing the limits of human potential, the. Running line has transformed the world of footwear in its five decades of operation. What became today’s international leader in sportswear began...
Air Jordan 1 Mid Split Has Surfaced in Blue and White
The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another Air Jordan 1 Mid Split colorway. This time, the shoe has arrived in mixed tri-tone hue of French Blue, Black and White. The pair is constructed in an all-leather upper and features nylon tongues that showcase a split, patchwork Jumpman design with the “Air” logo on the tag. The shoes are divided down the middle and split in white and blue, while the panels and the Swoosh branding appear in black. The shoe sits atop a sail midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Martine Syms Presents the First Season of ‘She Mad’ at MCA Chicago
Humor, grit and contemplation is a hallmark of Martine Syms‘ practice. Born and based in Los Angeles, Syms is interested in how social, cultural, economic and psychological forces begin to shape one’s perception of self and the outside world. Although she works across a range of mediums, video is the bedrock of her practice and the focus of her ongoing She Mad series.
Cordae Turns Inward on Two New Tracks “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
On the heels of last month’s single release, “Multi-Platinum,” Cordae has shared two more new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” are stylistically different tracks, but both hear the rapper reflect on his relationship to success and those around him. On the fast-paced...
Jack Harlow Reveals Which Artist Is His Dream Collaboration
Fans have seen the popularity and artistry of Jack Harlow skyrocket in the past year. As he is about to kick off his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour this September, the Louisville rapper stopped by NBC’s TODAY show to give audiences a taste of what they expect at this upcoming show.
Loyle Carner Drops Madlib-Produced Track "Georgetown"
Hot on the heels of last month’s delivery, “Hate,” Loyle Carner has returned with a second summer track, dubbed “Georgetown.” The bouncy single, which samples Afro-Guyanese playwright John Agard’s Half-caste poem in its opening and closing bars, sees the South London rapper reunite with multi-hyphenate producer Madlib for the first time since 2020’s “Yesterday.”
Unknown’s Rhinestone Tracksuits Set for Sparkling Re-Release
Throughout the U.K., there are only a few independent fashion brands that can capture the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts through innovative marketing methods and exclusive drops that only come with a few hours notice. One brand that is capitalizing on the this is Unknown. The London-based imprint is best known for its rhinestone-centric designs across its cozy tracksuits and punky, skate-ready attire.
Nike Dunk Low Arrives in New White, Black and Blue Colorway
Continues to expand its Dunk Low line-up for the upcoming Fall season with the release of an all-new colorway. The shoe takes inspiration from classic hues, arriving in a trio mixture of white, black and blue. The new iteration is constructed with a white tumbled leather base, tongues and Swooshes and contrasting black overlays. Detailing the shoe ware electric blue highlights that are seen on the laces, linings, and the rubber outsole while the shoe sits atop a white midsole to round out the design.
