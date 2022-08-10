Read full article on original website
Reno closing in on record for wettest August in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Thunderstorms roared all over Northern Nevada to kick start the month of August. Since August 1 of this year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.55 inches of rain, making this the second wettest August in Reno history. The record to...
California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights
YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
One-on-one with Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo as Nevada governor's race heats up
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Incumbent Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D) and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) both easily advanced through their party primaries in June, setting up a contest between the two former allies in the November general election. News 4-Fox 11 interviewed both...
