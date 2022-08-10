Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Buena Vista County Supervisors Continue Discussions of Potential Move For Auditor’s Office
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on a proposal made last week to potentially move the at least part of the Auditor’s office to a new location due to a lack of space. The conversation was started in hopes of at...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center to reconstruct DQ corner
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council approved a bid to construction the intersection by Dairy Queen in Sioux Center before the Highway 75 expansion project gets underway. At its Aug. 3 meeting, the council approved the $359,297.15 bid from Hulstein Excavating of Edgerton, MN. It was the low bid...
more1049.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
kicdam.com
Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
more1049.com
Initial Analysis of Gardner Cabin Shows It’s Structurally Stable
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — An engineer from RDG in Des Moines has completed an initial analysis of the Abbie Gardner Cabin in Arnolds Park. Anita Bomgaars is president of the Friend’s group. Bomgaars says the group has also obtained some land abutting the park. Friends of the...
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
kicdam.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
kicdam.com
Theft Investigation Leads To Palo Alto County Pursuit
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Minnesota woman has been charged after a theft investigation turned into a pursuit in Palo Alto County on Monday. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office began pursing an SUV on Highway 18 shortly after eight o’clock that night after identifying it as a vehicle wanted by the Estherville Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident west of Boyden
BOYDEN—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. Twenty-one-year-old Elliot John Dykstra of Alton was driving west when his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van driven by 52-year-old Richard Robert Roemen of Larchwood, who had slowed for road construction, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Estherville Police Ask Residents To Be Aware Following Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Estherville Police Department is asking residents to be aware and to lock up possessions after multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night. Two formal reports have been received but officers have reportedly been informed of others having taken place as well. Those with cameras...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man cited in debit card theft
SUTHERLAND—A 43-year-old Sutherland man was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from him taking another individual’s debit card, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. The debit card was located by law...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
more1049.com
Second Person Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Changes Plea
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February for his alleged role in the beating death of Rollin Bontrager after his body was found more than two years ago in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman charged for her second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 44-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Carolyn Muthoni Muiruri stemmed from the stop of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 clocked at 79 mph on the 2800...
more1049.com
Melissa Etheridge Performing at Blue Water Festival
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — This weekend is the Okoboji Blue Water Festival held at Arnolds Park Amusement Park, and you may have heard of the musical guest this year: Melissa Etheridge. Etheridge spoke with More 104.9’s Kevin and Rhi on their morning show, describing how her latest release,...
