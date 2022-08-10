ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
70and73.com

Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.

Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moorestown, NJ
Government
City
Moorestown, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County open house solicits input for Joint Base land use study

Burlington County residents can help support and enhance the missions on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst by providing input for a new study about the land-use around the installation. Burlington County Department of Economic Development and Regional Planning staff are partnering with staff and consultants from Ocean County and the Joint Base...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Students for Soldiers pen letters to military

Lonely days away from home, especially for active military, are something Tiffany and Isabella Papandrew hope to alleviate with Students for Soldiers letters from schools and children of all ages. The foundation sends letters of appreciation to soldiers on active duty, according to Tiffany Papandrew, a Mantua resident along with...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2022 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year chosen

Delsea Regional High School teacher Lisa Dolby has been chosen as the 2022-2023 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year. The English and special education teacher, who also is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at the high school, earned her bachelor’s degree in English/secondary education and special education endorsement from Rowan University and a master’s degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Myers
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County kicks off new food and outreach program

They live and work with a new program that distributes free bag lunches to food insecure families plus information about housing relief and other assistance programs. Burlington County LIFT UP – Lunches & Information For Tenants and Underserved Populations – kicked off on Aug. 4 at the Dominique Johnson Recreation Center in Pemberton Township. During the event, Burlington County staff connected with more than 150 residents, assisting them with a wide range of issues and provided information about available assistance, including SNAP benefits, mortgage and rental aid, utility and home repair assistance and the county’s first-time homebuyer program.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown Mall supports community with school drive

Moorestown Mall is celebrating the upcoming academic year by encouraging our local community to “Let’s Pull Together!” Moorestown Mall is partnering with local nonprofit, Center For Family Services, to set all students up for a successful school year. Now through Sept. 6, shoppers can drop off their...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Real Estate Finance#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#The Community House#Moorestown Community Link#Cen
Beach Radio

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cat Country 107.3

Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy