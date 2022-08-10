ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Sparky the Dog fire safety education kit donated to Wichita Falls department

By staff reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Sparky the fire safety dog has a new home in Wichita Falls. The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm agent Mike Morris teamed up to support fire safety education in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STdal_0hBw9r9k00

Morris donated a Sparky the Fire Dog education kit to the Wichita Falls Fire Department. The kit shares the story of Sparky the Dog and includes several books and a plush Spark figure.

Through the years, Sparky has been used in many promotional materials including videos, books, apps and online resources to relay important messages like, "Stop, drop and roll," "Dial 9-1-1" and "Know two ways out." The approach has helped reduce fire loss and injures across the country.

"We are excited to pass a great instructional and safety resource along to our friends at the fire department," said Morris. "Sparky has a new home!"

Sparky was created in 1951 for the NFPA and has served as their spokesdog ever since.

Sparky even has his own website, sparky.org, where children can explore and learn about fire safety in a trusted, interactive environment.

