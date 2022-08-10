ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSMU celebrates 40 years of 'Seldom Heard Music' and 'The Gold Ring'

By News-Leader staff
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
KSMU programs Seldom Heard Music and The Gold Ring are celebrating 40 years of being on-air in 2022.

The programs, part of the lineup of specialty music shows heard each week on KSMU, are popular with listeners who appreciate the combination of entertainment options the radio station offers.

Seldom Heard Music, a two-hour program of Bluegrass and acoustic music, signed on the air in August 1982 with Mike Smith as the host. Smith was joined in 2002 by Harry Moore, who served as co-host until his passing in 2019.

The Saturday night show airs from 7-9 p.m. and features new releases from the monthly National Bluegrass charts, as well as older music and historic recordings dating back to the 1940s.

The Gold Ring, hosted by Lee Worman, has been on KSMU since the first week of January 1982. The hour-long program, which can be heard on Saturday nights at 9 p.m., offers the best in Celtic and British Isles traditional music.

It brings listeners traditional folk music that is unavailable anywhere else in this area, with an emphasis on Irish, Scottish and English tradition. It also features music from Brittany, Wales and Galicia.

On Aug. 13, Seldom Heard Music will broadcast its 40th anniversary episode.

The program will be a retrospect of the albums and singles featured on Seldom Heard Music from the time of its beginnings.

The 40th year episode of The Gold Ring aired on Jan. 1. The episode included music ranging from classics from the 78rpm era, right up to brand new releases from modern artists.

“I feel a great sense of accomplishment and enjoyment,” Mike Smith said, in a news release. “I also have a great appreciation for the listeners who tune in, and for the support I’ve received since the show’s beginning from my colleagues at KSMU.”

Lee Worman agrees: “I am extremely grateful to my listeners for their loyalty and kind words over these 40 years, and to KSMU for its support of The Gold Ring.”

“To our listeners and all those who have supported Seldom Heard Music financially since 1982, I appreciate you all very, very much,” Smith said, in the release. “I also want to thank my friends at Silver Dollar City, home to the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest since 2001. The contest has become one of America’s premier showcases of young talent representing the future of Bluegrass.”

Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

