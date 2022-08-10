ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

B106

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Top Rated Water Parks

By now, I'm pretty sure everyone is familiar with how brutal the Oklahoma summer can be. How many days over 110° have we had this year? The best way to cool off is chilling on the couch in the AC, but it's more fun to have a day at one of the Sooner State's water parks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
bartlesvilleradio.com

Quarterhorse Named Official Horse of Oklahoma

This week, Oklahoma recognized what may be the most important animal in its history -- the Quarterhorse. State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens authored a bill to make the Quarterhorse the official horse of Oklahoma after he discovered a letter sent back in 2019 by nine-year-old Julienne, asking for Oklahoma to name a horse as their mascot because we are known as the "Horse Show Capital of the World."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma

Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
NewsBreak
Science
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Air quality alert, hot but less humid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday looks sunny, dry, and less humid for Green Country. Another ozone alert is in effect for the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metros due to high temperatures and light winds. Those who have a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outside to avoid breathing...
TULSA, OK

