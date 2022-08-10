Read full article on original website
Part of the distinct energy of the Michigan rap scene is not just the speed or intensity, but the humor—from Rio da Yung OG’s gross-out punchlines to Bfb Da Packman’s outright comedy rap. But there’s probably no one from the Detroit metropolitan area as consistently funny—or as gleefully delightful—as ShittyBoyz, the trio consisting of half-court jesters BabyTron, StanWill, and TrDee. They can go pound for pound and bar for bar with the likes of Icewear Vezzo and Band Gang Lonnie Bands, but the self-described scam rappers are more transparently goofy than many of their peers, as the name might indicate.
Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch
Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
Listen to WB Nutty’s “Heavyweight”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. WB Nutty depicts the world of drug dealing so vividly that he might need a spot in David Simon’s writer’s room. On City of Addiction, the Detroit rapper’s new mixtape, he comes up with about 1001 different ways to say he’s pushing weight. My favorite instance is on “Heavyweight,” when he raps “come get a bird wrapped up, I got deals on chicken shawarmas” over a beat that will make you feel nostalgic for the heyday of Atlanta trap. His stories aren’t the lavish, kingpin lifestyle raps you may be used to, though. There are no shopping sprees. His time is spent cutting deals in small towns throughout the Midwest, politicking with the people more than a local mayor, and grinding from night to day. It’ll make you stressed-out just listening.
Listen to Wizz Havinn’s “Water Running”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Wizz Havinn is a blast from the past. His breakout song is an Eazy E homage and he’s put his own twist on Master P’s signature “Uhhh” ad-lib. If he dropped in the late 1990s, I bet he would have rode Mannie Fresh’s funk grooves with the Cash Money crew. But the Tallahassee rapper isn’t completely a throwback; he’s got an edge to his flow that exudes modern day Florida rap. There are shades of Kodak in how his drawl deepens as the song progresses. What “Water Running” lacks in lyrical color, it makes up for in feel: it’s straight-up Southern fly shit. It’s the type of song that I can imagine becoming the motivational soundtrack for SEC defensive lineman, with emphasis on this line: “I make music that can make you get yo’ own money.” The soul may be old, but the mood is timeless.
Young Slo-Be, Stockton Rapper, Shot Dead at 29
Stockton, California rapper Young Slo-Be has died, the rapper’s project manager at Thizzler on the Roof confirmed to Pitchfork. According to CBS News, Slo-Be was involved in a shooting in Manteca, California and was found dead Friday morning (August 5). “Our whole team mourns him and are shaken to think of the loss of his massive potential to this senseless act of violence,” Slo-Be’s project manager told Pitchfork. Young Slo-Be was 29 years old.
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming
More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser
Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Listen to Brainorchestra’s “Tokens”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. New Jersey rapper-producer Brainorchestra pulls from all different kinds of media to create his own worlds. An avid fan of video games, his latest project Fallout: Vault 908 draws from the atmosphere of the titular post-apocalyptic game series to create colorful, hard-hitting beats. The second track “Tokens” is particularly striking, using an array of bleeping synths and gutter-deep drums to create a vibe as vibrant as the Pip-Boy watch’s green interface. It’s a brief blast of energy that will leave you feeling ready to take on a field of deathclaws.
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
Bright Eyes Announce More “Companion” Reissues of Early Albums
In February, Bright Eyes announced new reissues of the band’s first three albums, and, now, Conor Oberst and co. have revealed that the next three Bright Eyes albums will also be reissued. Lifted or the Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground; I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning; and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn are due out in updated forms on November 11 via Dead Oceans.
Bartees Strange Joins Altopalo on New Song “Love That 4 U”: Listen
Altopalo have shared a new song featuring Bartees Strange. The track, “Love That 4 U,” is taken from the group’s forthcoming album Frenemy, and it comes with a music video by Pond Creative. Watch the visual below. “I was really excited to contribute to this song because...
Listen to BIGMUTHA’s “The Hell Tree”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Before Lil Nas X slid down a stripper pole to give Satan a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rina Sawayama danced in the flames of eternal damnation in “This Hell,” BIGMUTHA, also known as bbymutha, proclaimed herself the “devil’s daughter.” The association was her way of reclaiming degrading labels placed upon her in her Christian household. On “The Hell Tree,” a track from her recent MUTHALEFIC3NT EP, the Chattanooga rapper reaffirms her ties to the underworld: “Now I gotta give these bitches hell, yuh, the demon way,” she raps over church organs, venting about women she wanted to wife who ended up being haters. Breakbeats like racing footsteps heighten the intensity of her words. And then, as if she received an evil omen in the studio, the 32-year-old rapper begs God for protection: “Father God in Heaven please come and guide me through the garden/Keep these snakes away from me.” It feels like when you get a little too high and religious trauma makes you paranoid that Judgement Day is creeping up on you.
Listen to Four Tet’s New Songs “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth”
Four Tet has shared a pair of new tracks, “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth.” The releases follow last month’s drop “Scythe Master” and, under his KH alias, “Looking at Your Pager.” Listen below. Jason Evans made the artwork. Keiran Hebden’s last Four...
Component System With the Auto Reverse
Open Mike Eagle has announced a new project titled Component System With the Auto Reverse. It’s due October 7 via his own label Auto Reverse Records. In anticipation of its release, Open Mike Eagle has shared the new song “I’ll Fight You,” produced by Diamond D. Check it out below.
What I Breathe
For an artist who came up under the dewy umbrella of lo-fi house, Australia’s Mall Grab has never been a particularly subtle producer. His early tracks were rudimentary affairs marked by blocky keys and classic Roland drum sounds squished through soupy tape-compression effects. He looked to memes for song titles; for hooks, he relied on pitched-down vocals that nodded to chopped and screwed hip-hop. One big early single, 2015’s “Guap,” invoked the dusty hip-house that Galcher Lustwerk had already been making for a couple of years.
Castle in the Sky
As a vocalist for the cult-favorite Brooklyn group Ava Luna, Becca Kauffman always reveled in their kookiness. From their whoops in “Sears Roebuck M&Ms” to the whimsical spoken-word of “Steve Polyester,” Kauffman’s unpredictable personality helped push the group’s wildest songs over the finish line. Kauffman has further explored this potential under the alter ego Jennifer Vanilla, an alias under which they have made tongue-in-cheek electronic music that parodies the campy advertisements and fitness classes that once dominated pop culture.
Bandmanrill, Young Jesus, Bloodz Boi, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Alam No Hris (10th Anniversary Reissue)
When then-defunct Boston rock trio Krill formed the new band Knot in 2020, singer-bassist Jonah Furman was afforded the space to reflect on what differentiated the two projects. In doing so, he set the record straight on his beloved band after years of misinterpretation as weird, cheese-addled slacker rock. “When I was 20, I thought that making art was an important part of making a better world,” he said. “[Krill] was very much about ethics and morality. One’s moral responsibilities to oneself and to other people, and trying to be in conversation with other ethical art or moral art.” It’s a serious theme for an often playful band: Krill wrote songs about poop and squirrels and peanut butter. But if two rocks with googly eyes made you cry in a movie theater, then hearing a twig have a philosophical conversation with a blade of grass probably will, too.
