KOMO News
Three men arrested across the country for 2005 murder of woman found in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Three of four murder suspects have been arrested in relation to a woman’s 2005 death. The woman, 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read, was found headless and decomposing in a plastic container floating in the Puget Sound in Jan. 2006. Her head was found in the Puget Sound...
KOMO News
Weather: Quiet sunshine returns after heavy thunderstorms
Well, that was quite the lightning show Wednesday. Those summertime thunderstorms that rumbled over much of Puget Sound sure did produce prolific lightning, knocking power out for thousands of south Sound residents. There were 5,473 lightning strikes to be exact, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Surprisingly, this lightning...
KOMO News
'Now, the gloves are off': DeSantis press secretary joins his reelection campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial press secretary resigned on Friday. Christina Pushaw will continue working for the governor but for his reelection campaign, rather than for the state. She retweeted a copy of the resignation letter she sent to the governor's chief of staff and...
