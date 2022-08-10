Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Terrebonne Bay oyster beds shut down by Hilcorp Energy spill
State health officials late Wednesday halted oyster harvesting in a 33-square-mile area of Terrebonne Bay just north of the Timbalier Islands after a nearby Hilcorp Energy storage tank leaked about 14,000 gallons of crude oil in the water. The Louisiana Department of Health barred harvesting near the tank, which was...
Louisiana issues health warning after oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
L'Observateur
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
CPRA announced the completed restoration of Lake Decade in Terrebonne Parish
The Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority announced the completion of the Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project.
brproud.com
La. Dept. of Health honors frontline workers during National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Health Center Week (NHCW) is held from August 7 through August 13 and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) took a moment Thursday (August 11) to honor the many healthcare workers at Louisiana’s more than 260 health center sites. On its official...
Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund
Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, our state was one of the first states in the country to launch the program. The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor's office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage
Entergy and Louisiana's United Ways team up to help customers with bills
Qualifying Entergy Louisiana electric customers in all parishes served by the company will be able to apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill through their local United Way.
brproud.com
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut Off man was arrested after an incident that allegedly involved a boat and alcoholic beverages. Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The incident in question happened on...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
houmatimes.com
Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice
Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
brproud.com
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016
It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast on Monday
Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday.
brproud.com
La. women’s clinic to remain closed after state denies appeal over abortion laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal on the state’s abortion laws, allowing the trigger laws to remain in place. Louisiana abortion clinics had asked the state Supreme Court to reverse an order from the First Circuit Court of Appeals. “That means...
NOLA.com
Sheriff's Office 'superhero' hosting car wash to benefit Safe Harbor
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nick Fishel and some of his industrious colleagues will host a car wash to benefit Safe Harbor from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 20. The event will be held at the 2nd District sheriff's facility at 3926 La. 59 in Mandeville, across from Fontainebleau High School.
