Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
Unidentified Temple man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
TEMPLE, Texas — Video's above and below are segments related to other Temple crime in the area. Temple police say a man was dropped off at a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Around 1:32 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of East Avenue K in...
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Man arrested in connection to murder of Leander woman
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash
KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
Waco police investigating fatal early Saturday crash
Waco police are investigating an early Saturday crash leaving one dead and four confirmed injured.
‘Unprovoked’: Arrest made in murder of 70-year-old Florence grandmother
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of a 70-year-old Florence grandmother.
KWTX
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
News Channel 25
'Armed & dangerous': Police search for at-large murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department asks for the public's help locating a wanted suspect for homicide. Osmar Escobar Gaona, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old John Ferney Moreno-Cendales at Club Lobos in Austin on May 21. Police said to consider Gaona as armed and dangerous and not to approach but instead call 911.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wearing bulletproof vest, driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading officers on chase in west Houston, HPD says
A suspect who drove a reported stolen vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest is arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, an officer with HPD’s Westside unit spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of...
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas
Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
Driver faces DWI after man dies in north Austin auto-ped crash
Austin police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning after it said she hit and killed a man in the middle of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin.
Seven people involved in deadly crash, one in critical condition
WACO, Texas — Seven people were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to Waco PD. The crash happened between the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound, according to reports. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:41 a.m. When officers...
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
