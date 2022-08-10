Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
India Regulator Probes at Least 10 Crypto Exchanges on Money Laundering Allegations: Report
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating at least 10 crypto exchanges for allegedly assisting foreign firms launder money via crypto, according to an Economic Times report, citing people aware of the matter. The money laundering investigation gained attention recently after the ED raided the properties of a WazirX director. This...
CoinDesk
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash
Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
CoinDesk
South Korea's Financial Watchdog to Expedite New Crypto Rules: Report
South Korea's financial watchdog wants to fast-track the review of proposals for new crypto laws, local media outlet Edaily reported Thursday. A task force made up of experts and staff from relevant ministries will quickly review proposed virtual asset legislation, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a meeting held at the Parliament complex in Seoul on Thursday, Edaily said.
CoinDesk
US Regulators Consider Asking Large Hedge Funds to Disclose Crypto Exposure
The two main U.S. market regulators took a step toward requiring large hedge funds to report their cryptocurrency holdings, part of a broader effort to prevent hidden risks from lurking within private investment firms and damaging the financial system. On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity...
CoinDesk
South Korea Arrests 3 in Multibillion-Dollar Crypto-Linked Probe: Report
South Korean prosecutors have made the first arrests in a major investigation involving "abnormal" foreign exchange transactions and crypto investments, a local media outlet reported on Thursday. The three people arrested were linked to a remittance platform that transferred 400 billion South Korean won (around $307 million) abroad via a...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live
Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
CoinDesk
Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down
The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
CoinDesk
Genesis Digital Locks In 708 MW of Energy for Bitcoin Mining
Genesis Digital Assets secured 708 megawatts (MW) of power for bitcoin (BTC) mining in the first six months of the year. The firm said in a Wednesday press release the power capacity is spread across sites in west Texas, as well as North and South Carolina. The New York-based company...
CoinDesk
Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
CoinDesk
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
CoinDesk
Tornado Cash Sanctions: The Most Significant Crypto Overreach by the US Government Yet?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis, FTX US and NEAR. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW reflects on the July inflation data as well as the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions on Tornado Cash. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel Whittemore, aka...
CoinDesk
Abrdn Buys Stake in Digital Exchange Archax
Abrdn, which is one of the largest asset-management firms in the U.K., has taken a stake in Archax, the first and only digital securities exchange to be regulated in the U.K. Abrdn, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now the exchange's largest external shareholder, Archax said Friday. In an email, abrdn declined to disclose the size of the stake or say how much it paid.
CoinDesk
Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade
Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
CoinDesk
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinDesk
Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report
Leon Li, founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held preliminary...
