Public Safety

americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash

Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

South Korea's Financial Watchdog to Expedite New Crypto Rules: Report

South Korea's financial watchdog wants to fast-track the review of proposals for new crypto laws, local media outlet Edaily reported Thursday. A task force made up of experts and staff from relevant ministries will quickly review proposed virtual asset legislation, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a meeting held at the Parliament complex in Seoul on Thursday, Edaily said.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

US Regulators Consider Asking Large Hedge Funds to Disclose Crypto Exposure

The two main U.S. market regulators took a step toward requiring large hedge funds to report their cryptocurrency holdings, part of a broader effort to prevent hidden risks from lurking within private investment firms and damaging the financial system. On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

South Korea Arrests 3 in Multibillion-Dollar Crypto-Linked Probe: Report

South Korean prosecutors have made the first arrests in a major investigation involving "abnormal" foreign exchange transactions and crypto investments, a local media outlet reported on Thursday. The three people arrested were linked to a remittance platform that transferred 400 billion South Korean won (around $307 million) abroad via a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Ether Leads Crypto Markets Higher After Final Merge Test Goes Live

Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Ethereum blockchain completes the third and final testnet ahead of the Merge. Bitcoin still hits a two-month high. Market Moves: A Georgetown University law professor sounds an alarm on how the proof-of-stake protocol will make it easier for ether to be considered a security under the Howey Test. What could happen post-Merge?
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down

The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Genesis Digital Locks In 708 MW of Energy for Bitcoin Mining

Genesis Digital Assets secured 708 megawatts (MW) of power for bitcoin (BTC) mining in the first six months of the year. The firm said in a Wednesday press release the power capacity is spread across sites in west Texas, as well as North and South Carolina. The New York-based company...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor

Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Abrdn Buys Stake in Digital Exchange Archax

Abrdn, which is one of the largest asset-management firms in the U.K., has taken a stake in Archax, the first and only digital securities exchange to be regulated in the U.K. Abrdn, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now the exchange's largest external shareholder, Archax said Friday. In an email, abrdn declined to disclose the size of the stake or say how much it paid.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade

Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
MARKETS

