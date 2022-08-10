Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said it received the report around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gateway Mission Women & Children’s Center on Fairbanks Avenue between 14th and 16th streets.

Investigators said the 1-year-old child was being given a bath in a resident’s room.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, but the department of public safety said the child’s condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation by HDPS and Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com . Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.