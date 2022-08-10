ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrpj4_0hBw8ZQZ00

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said it received the report around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gateway Mission Women & Children’s Center on Fairbanks Avenue between 14th and 16th streets.

Investigators said the 1-year-old child was being given a bath in a resident’s room.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, but the department of public safety said the child’s condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation by HDPS and Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com . Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
MLive

Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Devos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Homeless Shelter#Tips#Silent Observer#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Netherlands
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy