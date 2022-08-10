Read full article on original website
Related
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Washington Examiner
America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan
“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Ukraine Says Marines Resist Russian Push in Kherson Region
The Ukrainian Navy took out 16 Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region, according to the force.
CoinDesk
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
International Business Times
Trump May Have Violated A Law He Supported, Made A Felony As President
Former President Donald Trump may have violated a bill that he signed into law in 2018 that turned the crime of wrongly moving classified material from a misdemeanor into a felony. Trump could face up to five years in prison if he is found to have violated the Foreign Intelligence...
Slate
Trump, Supporters Say the FBI Planted Nuclear Secrets and Also That He Can Declassify Things With His Mind
On Monday, the FBI carried out a surprise search of Donald Trump’s residence and the surrounding premises at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the days since, anonymously sourced reporting has suggested that one major reason for the raid was that federal officials, including those at the National Archives, had come to believe Trump was in possession of material taken from the White House that is supposed to be stored elsewhere. On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons” were among the items that agents were looking for.
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
decrypt.co
Did The US Government Just Declare War on Crypto?
Experts assess the implications of the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash earlier this week. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, and a slew of addresses associated with the service, to its Specially Designated Nationals list—a classification typically reserved for terrorist organizations and enemy nations.
Opinion | Espionage Isn’t the Strongest Case Against Trump. It’s Simpler Than That.
He kept sensitive documents when he was told he shouldn’t and that’s a chargeable crime.
Crypto Trading Platform RenBridge Used to Launder Millions, Has Ties to Nomad Hack
Currently, crypto is a growing breeding ground for crime. From numerous hacks and stolen NFTs, it seems that criminals have discovered an easy way in — through the blockchain. But this time, a crime was committed to cover another. RenBridge has become another bridge of sorts, one that criminals use to launder money.
Comments / 0