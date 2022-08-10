ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
CoinDesk

An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Trump May Have Violated A Law He Supported, Made A Felony As President

Former President Donald Trump may have violated a bill that he signed into law in 2018 that turned the crime of wrongly moving classified material from a misdemeanor into a felony. Trump could face up to five years in prison if he is found to have violated the Foreign Intelligence...
POTUS
Slate

Trump, Supporters Say the FBI Planted Nuclear Secrets and Also That He Can Declassify Things With His Mind

On Monday, the FBI carried out a surprise search of Donald Trump’s residence and the surrounding premises at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the days since, anonymously sourced reporting has suggested that one major reason for the raid was that federal officials, including those at the National Archives, had come to believe Trump was in possession of material taken from the White House that is supposed to be stored elsewhere. On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons” were among the items that agents were looking for.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
decrypt.co

Did The US Government Just Declare War on Crypto?

Experts assess the implications of the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash earlier this week. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, and a slew of addresses associated with the service, to its Specially Designated Nationals list—a classification typically reserved for terrorist organizations and enemy nations.
U.S. POLITICS

