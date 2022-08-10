The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO