ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
FanSided

Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts

After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
FanSided

FanSided

