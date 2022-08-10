ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"

UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park

LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency

On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
LEWISTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One person arrested during Gridley shooting investigation

GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, said BSCO. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a victim that was shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and received medical care. BCSO says the victim remains in critical condition.
GRIDLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehama County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tehama County, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
FOX40

Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Chico gas station burglary arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a Florida man who is a suspect in a burglary of the Valero gas station in Chico on Aug. 4, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the gas station at 2233 Esplanade was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Officers said the suspect,...
CHICO, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek

Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Lawyer#Violent Crime
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot, killed in Shasta County domestic violence incident

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who deputies said was mentally and physically abusing a woman died in a shooting on Sunday evening in Shasta County, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Gas Point Road at about 9:45 p.m. for...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
COTTONWOOD, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search warrant leads to discovery of DMT clandestine lab, psilocybin mushrooms

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant leads to the discovery of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine lab inside of an apartment in Chico. On Wednesday, agents with the Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) along with an patrol officer from the Chico Police Department served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Ave. Apartment 4B.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
106x.com

RPD: Maskless Man Robs Bank On Hilltop Drive Wednesday

A bank was robbed in Redding Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 1:24PM to the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive. A man walked in, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was mentioned or seen. After getting cash, the robber walked back out. He’s described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s about 5-Foot-7 to 5-Foot-9 with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a button-down Raiders shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was not wearing a mask.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip

(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
YUBA CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy