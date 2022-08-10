ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se1o0_0hBw7atZ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A history of honoring the outdoors is leading to five in the state being commemorated in August.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, in announcing its Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet, stated five conservationists would be named at the August 27 event at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Hot Springs reeling in financial benefits from fishing tournament

“For more than 100 years, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked to conserve the state’s wildlife resources, thanks to the selfless contributions of people such as our 2022 slate of inductees and award winners,” Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation said. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate these success stories and the outstanding individuals behind them.”

Named were:

Duane Hada, Mountain Home

Hada, from the Buffalo and White River region, provides well-received guided tours and watercolor paintings.

Brad Wimberly, Ozark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQfCX_0hBw7atZ00

Wimberly founded the Mulberry River Society promoting conservation, appreciation, recreation and stewardship.

Jeff Lawrence and Bob Butler, Arkansas Ducks Unlimited

Lawrence
Butler

Lawrence is a 26 year member of Ducks Unlimited, and leads its fundraising and volunteer relations efforts. He has engaged in fund raising, impacting in effect 300,000 acres across North America.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tagging catfish for bonus prizes including gift cards, trips

Butler is the Arkansas Senior Regional Director with Ducks Unlimited and has produced over 800 events. In his work, Butler has raised millions for conservation work. He has been recognized as Ducks Unlimited Regional Director of the Year.

JD Simpson, III, Little Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCcN0_0hBw7atZ00

Simpson is a former board member for the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, and is currently a trustee of the Nature Conservancy Arkansas Chapter.

Tickets for the event are available from Arkansas Game and Fish or texting “FISH” to 243-725.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Watermelon Festival 5K race results posted

The Hope Watermelon Festival 5K run and walk took place this morning under cloudless skies and mild temperatures that stayed under 76. Runners took off at 7:30 from the South Mockingbird and Park Drive intersection and went northward to start a trapezoidal route that eventually led back around to the same intersection for the finish line.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Hot Springs, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Catfish#Fishing Tournament#Fish Commission#The Arkansas Game#Fish Foundation#Mountain Home Hada#Ducks Unlimited
Maryland Daily Record

Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox16.com

New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy