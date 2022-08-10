Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center to reconstruct DQ corner
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council approved a bid to construction the intersection by Dairy Queen in Sioux Center before the Highway 75 expansion project gets underway. At its Aug. 3 meeting, the council approved the $359,297.15 bid from Hulstein Excavating of Edgerton, MN. It was the low bid...
kicdam.com
Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
kicdam.com
Spencer Fire Hydrants Being Painted
Spencer, IA (KICD) — What’s the deal with the white fire hydrants in Spencer? Fire Chief John Conyn says he’s been getting that question all week. Conyn stopped by the KICD Broadcast Center to explain the color code. And while there’s no snow in the immediate forecast,...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Cherokee Area Economic Development Names New Executive Director
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– The Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation has named a new Executive Director. Jana Utesch is a native of Cherokee County growing up on a family farm outside of Washta before attending Iowa Central Community College for an Associate of General Studies and Practical Nursing license. From there she went on to Iowa State University to earn a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
kicdam.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
kicdam.com
Theft Investigation Leads To Palo Alto County Pursuit
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Minnesota woman has been charged after a theft investigation turned into a pursuit in Palo Alto County on Monday. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office began pursing an SUV on Highway 18 shortly after eight o’clock that night after identifying it as a vehicle wanted by the Estherville Police Department.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
nwestiowa.com
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Peter Noone at Roof Garden
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — This Sunday evening at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park features a legendary, iconic entertainer. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will be back in northwest Iowa. In an interview with KICD News earlier this week, Noone said as a young child, he learned a lot from watching The Beatles:
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident west of Boyden
BOYDEN—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. Twenty-one-year-old Elliot John Dykstra of Alton was driving west when his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van driven by 52-year-old Richard Robert Roemen of Larchwood, who had slowed for road construction, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
kicdam.com
Estherville Police Ask Residents To Be Aware Following Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Estherville Police Department is asking residents to be aware and to lock up possessions after multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night. Two formal reports have been received but officers have reportedly been informed of others having taken place as well. Those with cameras...
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0