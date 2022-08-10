Read full article on original website
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?
One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay
No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons
Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Randall Cunningham on Why He Resigned as Raiders Chaplain
Former Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Randall Cunningham revealed why he resigned last month.
Draymond reveals his all-time favorite Steph, Klay moments
Draymond Green has been teammates with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the Warriors since 2012. The 32-year-old joined Golden State after the franchise used the No. 35 selection to draft him that year. Having spent a decade as teammates, Green has accumulated several memories of Curry and Thompson. But,...
Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized
Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays
The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
