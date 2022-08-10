ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Larry Brown Sports

1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?

One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay

No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons

Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
NBA
#Nba Draft#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Texas Tech#Unlv
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals his all-time favorite Steph, Klay moments

Draymond Green has been teammates with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the Warriors since 2012. The 32-year-old joined Golden State after the franchise used the No. 35 selection to draft him that year. Having spent a decade as teammates, Green has accumulated several memories of Curry and Thompson. But,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized

Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays

The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
NFL

