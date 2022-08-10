Read full article on original website
WLUC
Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette. Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event. Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds. You can learn more about the...
WLUC
‘Be prepared to be amazed’ at sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock. “Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family. The Bogan family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.
WLUC
Zero Degrees Gallery features fabric artist during August
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Quilts aren’t just for topping beds. Artist Judy Parlato uses fabrics and some unlikely materials in her hangable pieces. Parlato says she doesn’t follow rules when quilting. Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting a public reception for Judy Parlato Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1...
WLUC
Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018. The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting...
WLUC
Free fishing event for kids at Lake Antoine on Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free family fishing event in Dickinson County hopes to hook younger kids on the outdoors. The Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting the first ever “Family Fishing Fun Event.” 150 fish will be stored in a 1,500-gallon pond for kids to fish with.
WLUC
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents and tourists may have noticed a big rubber duck in Marquette this week. The world’s largest rubber duck, “Mama Duck” made a visit to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend as part of the Festival of Sail. The duck is 61 feet high, 69 feet wide, 79 feet long and weighs 31,500 pounds.
WLUC
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
WLUC
City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture host artists reception for summer exhibits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture hosted an artists reception this evening. The work of three artists was on display in galleries at the Peter White Public Library. One of the exhibits, called ‘Practice as a Prism,’ features watercolor paintings of familiar downtown...
WLUC
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
WLUC
Lakenenland to host annual Children in Nature event
Lakenenland and Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) are hosting the 4th annual “Children in Nature” event. The event focuses on playing outside in nature and will have various activities that surround the Lakenenland campus.
WLUC
‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA
WLUC
Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair. Last year attendance exceeded...
WLUC
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
WLUC
Jo-Kay Corral brings family fun with animals to UP Children’s Museum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum for a furry surprise. The Jo-Kay Corral brought rabbits, goats and a small horse for families to see and pet for the museum’s monthly “Second Thursday” event. Sponsors like Flagstar Foundation and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council helped make the event free to attend.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
WLUC
Alyssa Palmer returns to Marquette to play a preview of upcoming song “Yooper Girl”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette native musician returned Thursday night to give fans a sneak peek at a new song. Alyssa Palmer is from Marquette but lives in Nashville, Tennessee as her music career takes off. Thursday night, Palmer performed on the DIGS City Beach stage and played her...
WLUC
Man ruins, steals positive affirmation signs from Marquette business
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services in Marquette took to Facebook last week to share their experience with recent property destruction. The business said they purchased six affirmation signs from a group looking to spread kindness in the community. “We put these signs up about a week ago and...
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry stops in Chocolay Township
CHOCOLAY TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile food pantry stopped in Chocolay Township Thursday. Feeding America brought 540 boxes of food to Silver Creek Thrift Store. With rising inflation and gas prices, more people rely on food pantries than usual. Cars filled the Silver Creek parking lot starting around 7:30 Thursday morning.
WLUC
Marquette DDA discusses Vault Marquette proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors discussed parking at the Vault Marquette at its monthly meeting Thursday. The Vault Marquette proposal includes renovating the interior of the Old Savings Bank building and creating a hotel, permanent housing, and commercial space. A four-level parking structure would also be built.
WLUC
Tracking technology helps loved ones from going missing
Mich. (WLUC) - The search continues for two missing older women in the Central U.P. Their stories may have you wondering, what can you do to keep your loved ones safe and prevent a tragedy. 65-year-old Helen Kontio was last seen in may in Palmer and 77-year-old Linda Golden disappeared...
