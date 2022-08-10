LR Zoo to host giant celebration for World Elephant Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo has made preparations for the celebration of World Elephant Day and the annual event will give special attention to the Asian elephant residents.

The LR Zoo encourages patrons to join the all-day celebration on Friday, August 12. All events to celebrate the zoo’s Asian elephants Babe, Sophie, and Zina are included in the regular cost of admission

According to WorldElephantDay.org , the annual international event day began in 2012. The day’s mission is dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world’s elephants.

A Giant Celebration: World Elephant Day event schedule:

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. All day art sale at elephant yard. All processes from the art sales will go to Asian Elephant Support .

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Open house at the elephant barn.

11:30 a.m. Bath demonstration in elephant yard 1, which is behind elephant barn and by stone bathrooms.

1 p.m. Chat with the elephant keeper.



The LR Zoo is still under modified admissions due to the ongoing heat advisories. Visit the Little Rock Zoo’s website to learn more about their elephants.

