KTVL
Southern Oregon skies still smoky from northern California fires
SOUTHERN OREGON — The haze tinting the sky, refracting the sunrises and sunsets this week, is originating from multiple fire incidents in northern California. "These pictures are screenshots from fire.airnow.gov, which is a fantastic resource if you’re wanting to know where the smoke is coming from," Oregon Department of Forestry said.
KTVL
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
KTVL
Three men arrested across the country for 2005 murder of woman found in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Three of four murder suspects have been arrested in connection with the slaying of a woman in 2005 who was decapitated, authorities said Thursday. The body of Shanan Lynn Read, 33, was found headless and decomposing in a plastic container floating in Puget Sound in January 2006.
