Loudoun County, VA

KTVL

Southern Oregon skies still smoky from northern California fires

SOUTHERN OREGON — The haze tinting the sky, refracting the sunrises and sunsets this week, is originating from multiple fire incidents in northern California. "These pictures are screenshots from fire.airnow.gov, which is a fantastic resource if you’re wanting to know where the smoke is coming from," Oregon Department of Forestry said.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
SHADY COVE, OR

