BBC

'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'

Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title. "He’s pacy, he can play football. He...
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland
Hannah Fry
Michail Antonio
BBC

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
CBS Sports

Southampton vs. Leeds United: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Premier League returns to action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 1-0; Southampton 0-1 Last Season Records: Southampton 9-16-13; Leeds United 9-19-10
BBC

Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores on his return in Serie A win

Romelu Lukaku scored less than two minutes into his Serie A return to help Inter beat Lecce in dramatic fashion in the opening game of the season. Lukaku, who re-signed for Inter on a season-long loan just a year after leaving for Chelsea, headed home from close range to open the scoring.
BBC

Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
