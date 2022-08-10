Read full article on original website
ESPN
Man United boss Erik ten Hag: I wanted to substitute entire team at half-time of dismal Brentford defeat
Erik ten Hag said he wanted to substitute his entire Manchester United team at half-time after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Manchester United conceded four times in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium and ended the day bottom of the Premier League table. - Man United...
BBC
'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'
Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title. "He’s pacy, he can play football. He...
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return. West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start. Michail Antonio has overcome the minor...
CBS Sports
Southampton vs. Leeds United: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Premier League returns to action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 1-0; Southampton 0-1 Last Season Records: Southampton 9-16-13; Leeds United 9-19-10 Want more soccer? Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
BBC
Kyle Naughton: Veteran Swansea City defender aims to leave club 'where I found it'
Swansea City were a club in a different place when Kyle Naughton arrived in Wales. Garry Monk was Swansea's manager. His side were ninth in the Premier League, two places behind Liverpool and above the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester, and would end the season eighth, Swansea's best finish in the Premier League era.
BBC
Lecce 1-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores on his return in Serie A win
Romelu Lukaku scored less than two minutes into his Serie A return to help Inter beat Lecce in dramatic fashion in the opening game of the season. Lukaku, who re-signed for Inter on a season-long loan just a year after leaving for Chelsea, headed home from close range to open the scoring.
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
ESPN
Romelu Lukaku needed Inter Milan move to feel like a 'king' again - Tottenham's Antonio Conte
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes Romelu Lukaku needed to return to Inter Milan to feel like a "king" again -- but said the striker could still thrive in the Premier League. Lukaku rejoined Chelsea last summer in a club-record €115 million deal after two hugely successful years in Italy...
Report: Chelsea Won't Reach Barcelona's £25 Million Asking Price For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea looks to sign another forward to replace the departed Timo Werner, now the Blues look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to London but are struggling to come to an agreement.
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
