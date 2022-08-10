ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

NewsTimes

CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
CONNECTICUT STATE
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
american-rails.com

Connecticut Scenic Train Rides

Like many New England states, Connecticut's history with the railroad dates back to the industry's earliest days. In the modern era it was served almost exclusively by the New York, New Haven & Hartford after that carrier acquired all of its competitors (notably the New York & New England and Shore Line Railway).
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival

Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BREWSTER, NY
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Economy
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
