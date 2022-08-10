ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) , Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , and how both companies reported SEC filings this week informing investors that the semiconductor market was slowing down faster than previously anticipated. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 10, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 10, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Nvda#Micron Technology#Semiconductor#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Sec#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
207K+
Followers
103K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy