Romelu Lukaku’s second stint at Chelsea has left him angry

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

Romelu Lukaku is back at Inter with a point to prove, saying his second spell at Chelsea has left him “angry.”

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter last summer in a £98 million move, with the Blues spending exorbitantly in the hopes the Belgian would be the answer to their goalscoring issues.

Though Lukaku started strongly he would finish the season with eight Premier League goals, which did not come close to justifying Chelsea’s massive outlay.

The Belgian returned to Inter this summer on loan and has explained that after his first stint at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014 saw him barely feature for the club, he wanted to make things right.

“I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn’t the case,” Lukaku told DAZN .

With his hopes for a glorious return dashed, Lukaku began to look for a way out before the season even ended.

“In March, when I heard there was an opportunity to come back here, slowly I didn’t say anything, but toward the end of the season we did a very good job with the club and I was able to come back here.

“After the last game I started thinking about what the best situation was for me. The season for me at Chelsea was difficult and I think things would not improve in the future and so I decided to come back here.”

Lukaku starred for Inter between 2019 and 2021 and if his comments are anything to go by, the Nerazzurri are getting a motivated striker with a major chip on his shoulder.

“The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before,” he said. “I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch. That is a kind of anger that I have inside me.”

