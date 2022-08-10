Romelu Lukaku’s second stint at Chelsea has left him angry

Romelu Lukaku is back at Inter with a point to prove, saying his second spell at Chelsea has left him “angry.”

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter last summer in a £98 million move, with the Blues spending exorbitantly in the hopes the Belgian would be the answer to their goalscoring issues.

Though Lukaku started strongly he would finish the season with eight Premier League goals, which did not come close to justifying Chelsea’s massive outlay.

The Belgian returned to Inter this summer on loan and has explained that after his first stint at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014 saw him barely feature for the club, he wanted to make things right.

With his hopes for a glorious return dashed, Lukaku began to look for a way out before the season even ended.

“After the last game I started thinking about what the best situation was for me. The season for me at Chelsea was difficult and I think things would not improve in the future and so I decided to come back here.”

Lukaku starred for Inter between 2019 and 2021 and if his comments are anything to go by, the Nerazzurri are getting a motivated striker with a major chip on his shoulder.

