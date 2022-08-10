Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
ZDNet
If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal
If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
The Windows Club
How to remove Display from Desktop in Windows 11/10
If you have a multiple monitor setup on your Windows 11/10 Enterprise and/or Pro for Workstations edition, you can remove and restore a connected external display on demand without having to physically disconnect and reconnect the display OR turn on or off the display power for the Specialized Display. In this post, we will show you how to remove the Display from the Desktop in Windows 11/10.
Inc.com
After 5 Years, Apple Is Bringing Back the Battery Percent Indicator on the iPhone. Why It's Going to Make Your Life So Much Better
Last week, Apple rolled out the most recent version of its iOS 16 beta, and it almost broke the internet. That's obviously a bit of an exaggeration, but it definitely seemed like it if you paid attention to reaction online. That's because Apple added back the battery percentage indicator in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The best ultrawide monitors for 2022
If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space, so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
How to record your screen on a Samsung phone or tablet
Taking a screenshot is a quick and easy way to share information with others, especially when trying to get support. Although its easy to take a screenshot on Android, Samsung's One UI makes the even simpler. However, there are some situations where a still image isn't enough to convey your message correctly, and capturing a proper screen recording might be a better option. For instance, it's easier to record your screen when trying to walk someone through a click path than to take a screenshot of every screen they have to go through. It's almost as easy as grabbing a screenshot.
Inc.com
Apple Is Getting Called Out Over the Worst Thing About the iPhone--By Google
The blue and green bubble controversy is real. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you probably don't use an iPhone--or, you don't use one to send text messages to anyone else who doesn't use an iPhone. If you did, their messages would appear in little green bubbles, a sign that even though you're using the Messages app, many of the features you get when you send iMessages to another iPhone user aren't available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Can you download Microsoft Office for free?
Chances are good that you’ve used Microsoft Office yourself at some point, and while just about everyone has at least heard of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, fewer people are aware that this software isn’t actually free. You might not have ever had to have paid for it yourself, though, if you were using it at work or at school. Nonetheless, if you need it and you’re now hunting around for a way to download Microsoft Office for free, you have some options depending on your situation. Here’s everything you need to know.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
Digital Trends
Meta wants you to use its creepy Portal as a secondary monitor
Do you remember when Facebook gave us the creepy Portal displays? These were screens with built-in cameras so we could ostensibly talk to loved ones. Well, Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) now hopes you’ll use a Portal device as a second monitor. Meta has revealed that its...
Microsoft is planning the next major version of Windows for 2024
In context: Considering the fact that Windows 11 and Windows 10 reached a combined total of 1.4 billion monthly active PCs earlier this year, it seemed like the right decision for Microsoft to slow down the pace of Windows feature updates in order to focus on system stability with monthly security patches and bug fixes. However, the company is now reportedly moving to a new Windows development cycle that comprises pushing out feature updates up to four times a year, with a new major version of the Windows client coming out every three years.
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
Android Authority
How to change your monitor's refresh rate on Windows or a Mac
Get that eye-pleasing high refresh rate. Refresh rate is an important component of any display, and for many users, it may be crucial to change it according to their usage. The great thing is that you can easily change the refresh rate for most displays. Here’s how to change your monitor’s refresh rate on Windows or a Mac.
Digital Trends
This screwless motherboard will make GPU upgrades easier than ever
The DIY home-built PC crowd will be delighted to learn that GPU upgrades just became effortless. The Gigabyte X670 EZ-Latch Plus motherboard is a new screwless and latchless system for easy GPU and SSD swaps. Tom’s Hardware noticed two new Gigabyte motherboards surface on Twitter, a PCIe EZ-Latch Plus and...
iPhone fixes one of its biggest problems – but some fans are furious
APPLE has brought back one of the iPhone's most beloved features – and some fans are not happy about it. According to reports, the latest version of the iOS operating system finally displays the battery percentage in the status bar. The indicator appeared in the bar at the top...
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T vs. Nothing Phone 1: more expensive isn’t always better
The OnePlus 10T bills itself as a cheaper version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Featuring much the same design, it adds the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and boasts fast charging at an incredible 150W. It also retails at $649, making it more affordable than its more premium stablemate, which retailed at $899 when it was released in April (but which has now been reduced).
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
Digital Trends
Top 10 Windows shortcuts everyone should know
Windows shortcuts are a constantly-used feature by practically all PC users. Apart from saving you time from carrying out the specific command without having to perform a few extra clicks on your mouse, it’s simply more convenient to refer back to shortcuts via your keyboard. Although you may be...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3: Should you upgrade?
Samsung’s Z Flip series is helping foldables into the mass market. For $999 you get a flippy phone with an AMOLED display, good cameras, special features, and a snappy processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no different. While it looks similar to the predecessor, there are meaningful improvements under the hood. But does that mean you should upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the Z Flip 4?
Comments / 0