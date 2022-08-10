ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2 arrested in Inglewood during illegal narcotics distribution investigation

By CBSLA Staff
A pair of suspects were arrested Monday after an investigation found them to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics which they were illegally distributing.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The suspects, now identified as Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez, were discovered during narcotics distribution investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force). After securing a search warrant, members of the task force arrested the pair at their place of opeartion.

They were found to be in possession of three pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of pills of illicit pharmaceutical drugs and two stolen firearms — a handgun and a rifle.

Sanchez and Hernandez were booked on several felony charges.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, additional information was not immediately available.

