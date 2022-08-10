ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

SLED: More charges in April death of child with disabilities in South Carolina

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — State agents have filed more charges related to the April death of a 14-year-old girl with disabilities in Cherokee County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges for 20-year-old Edward Vincent Baynard, along with additional charges for 42-year-old Bobbie Jo Baynard and 53-year-old David Eugene Baynard.

David and Bobbie Jo were previously charged with murder in the death of their 14-year-old daughter.

SLED has charged Edward Baynard with murder, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian and three counts of ill treatment of animals.

State agents also charged both Bobbie Jo Baynard and David Eugene Baynard with child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian.

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were notified on April 11 of the child’s death at a hospital.

“It was very clear and obvious to me once I began my examination of this handicapped child that there had been severe neglect from the caregivers,” said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler in April.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on a home on Camp Ferry Road near Gaffney where they found a home in what they called “deplorable conditions.”

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said in April that the home “was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots, roaches.”

“This is the worst case of neglect that we have ever seen in this county,” Mueller said.

More than 40 animals were seized from the home .

Warrants from SLED stated that one dog was found dead while two more puppies had to be euthanized by a veterinarian due to their condition.

SLED warrants also stated that Edward Baynard was employed as a Respite Nurse and a Certified Personal Care Assistant at the time of his sister’s death.

All three are being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.

Frank
3d ago

13 years that poor child had to suffer and live in deplorable conditions and it couldn't have just started overnight. You would think someone, anyone could have noticed the need to intervene for the sake of the helpless child. Sad that demons are among us and go unnoticed until too late.

Debora Stiles
3d ago

Good job sled!!!! Stack those charges up make sure people are aware of the consequences of the elderly neglect the disabled neglect and animal neglect !! Proud of the nurse and doctors as well as law enforcement.

Queen Cookie
3d ago

What in the Wrong Turn is going on here? Condolences to the people that actually loved this little girl! So sad

WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies from injuries in crash, coroner says

MOORE, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized for more than a month after a crash has died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, 37, of Spartanburg, died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said Gregory was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
