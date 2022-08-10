ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice 12

By Logan Robinson,Dustin Lewis
Florida State’s starting quarterback looks sharp on Wednesday morning.

The Seminoles returned to the practice field on Monday morning for practice ten of fall camp. The session marked the halfway point for Florida State as the team gears up for a week zero game against Duquesne. Later this week, the 'Noles will head to Jacksonville for two practices at the University of North Florida.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis had his best day of camp overall on Wednesday morning, maybe one of his best practices since arriving at Florida State. Travis dominated against the defense, dealing left and right. A majority of his throws were right on the money. From deep routes to intermediate routes, the starting quarterback looked excellent. Travis connected deep to Malik McClain on a perfectly thrown ball on the sideline and then the next play threw a dart to Mycah Pittman in the end zone for six. There were plenty of plays Travis made but those stuck out with the way Travis was able to stay in the pocket and make his reads downfield. Coach Norvell was extremely pleased with what he saw today from his quarterback.

— The growth in confidence has been notable from true freshman quarterback AJ Duffy. He was bouncing around throughout practice, seemingly enjoying himself throughout the session. Duffy has a reason to be confident too, he's been improving by the day. His most impressive moment in practice came when the California native went through multiple progressions for checking down to Kentron Poitier on an intermediate route. A big jump from roughly two weeks ago when Duffy was focused on a single read before taking off.

— To add one last note on Travis. There was a single play late in Wednesday's practice that shows his development when it comes to reading the field and utilizing his legs to make the best play. He was under pressure in the pocket and stepped up to avoid it. It looked like Travis was primed to scramble but instead, he refocused downfield and threw a low pass to Keyshawn Helton, who made a sliding effort in the end zone for a touchdown.

— Wide receiver Johnny Wilson had another terrific outing on Wednesday morning. He's been getting better as the week has gone on. Wilson dropped a pass early in the session but got in a rhythm as things went on. He caught three consecutive passes to end team drills. On the final catch, Wilson went up high for a touchdown in the corner that was reminiscent of the play he made on Tuesday inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

— The running backs helped out a ton in the receiving game today. On one pass, Trey Benson was trying to find space up the right side of the field. Offensive tackle Bless Harris advanced to the second level and planted a defensive back right on their back. Benson exploded by for what would've been a touchdown.

— Defensive end Derrick McLendon had one of his best days of camp recording a sack and a few pressures.

— Defensive end Pat Payton and linebacker Kalen DeLoach shared to get a sack both with great speed getting to the backfield.

