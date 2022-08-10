Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
Williamson County shelter takes in 44 animals from cruelty case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-eight chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose arrived at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday night after they were seized in a cruelty case. The shelter, which was already at critical capacity housing 460 animals, is desperate for fosters and adoptions....
fox7austin.com
'Something at the Park' organizers prepare students with supplies before school starts
AUSTIN, Texas - To kick off the new school year, community members gathered at the Givens Park and Recreation Center in East Austin Saturday for the 12th annual 'Something at the Park' event. "The community started this event so it’s natural that the community come to this event," organizer Alfred...
CBS Austin
Huffy Fire in Williamson County is 60 acres, 100% contained
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — SATURDAY, AUG.13 UPDATE:. The Office of Emergency Management in Williamson County said the Huffy Fire is 100% contained Saturday morning. ESD 10 has a small crew on-site monitoring the fire this morning. -------------------------------- FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE:. Officials say the Huffy fire is now 60 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County animal shelter issues call to action from community due to critical capacity
All Williamson County Animal Shelter adoption fees will be waived Aug. 10-14. A full list of adoptable animals can be found at www.wilcopets.org/Adopt. (Screenshot courtesy Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter) With 460 animals and counting, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is at critical capacity, according to April Peiffer, the...
‘Devastating’: Austin mom joins effort asking Biden to do more about fentanyl
With National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on the horizon, an Austin mom is joining families around the country in asking federal lawmakers to do more.
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
Pflugerville animal shelter has new platform to help with rehoming pets
Surrendering a pet can be a heartbreaking, stressful process for owners and pets alike. Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services has a new platform to make the process easier that can be found on its website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
fox7austin.com
Black-owned Austin bookstore fights against banned books with new nonprofit
AUSTIN, Texas - Right now in Texas, there are 713 book bans in 16 districts across the state including in Central Texas at Fredericksburg and Leander ISDs, according to Pen America. There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black...
19 puppies taken to shelter after mom dogs die in the heat
The puppies are about two months old and are being housed at the main location of APA! at 1156 West Cesar Chavez.
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School
BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
Bastrop County wildfire now 45% contained, 700 acres
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Pine Pond Fire is 700 acres and 45% contained as of Saturday night.
Texas Man Charged With Killing Elderly Woman in ‘Random Act of Violence’
A Texas man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of an elderly woman found dead on a road earlier this month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said. “We believe this was an unprovoked random act of violence. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime,” said John Foster, the commander of the office’s Criminal Investigations Division. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to the scene of a road in Florence, Texas, a small city about 50 miles north of Austin, where they found 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier dead in the street. Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, 26, was charged with her murder Saturday. Police said Pier was traveling on the road when she may have stopped to help someone and then “for whatever reason, she was shot.” “We're talking about a 70-year-old churchgoing woman, a pillar of the community in Florence. Most everybody knew her. This is one of those cases that you … when something like this happens in a very rural part of the county, it really throws everybody for a loop,” Foster said.Read it at KVUE
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
‘Error made’: Austin family loses Bahamas trip after false positive COVID test
An Austin family said after months of planning and saving, they had to cancel their Bahamas trip because of a positive COVID-19 test which later turned out to be a false positive.
No end in sight for decadelong Sneed House debacle
The perennial saga over a cluster of ruins in the Dove Springs neighborhood of Southeast Austin continues, as the all-too-familiar Sneed House case resurfaced at the Historic Landmark Commission last Wednesday. The remains of the Civil War-era estate have been on the city’s radar since 2007, when property owners introduced...
Comments / 0