ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Huffy Fire in Williamson County is 60 acres, 100% contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — SATURDAY, AUG.13 UPDATE:. The Office of Emergency Management in Williamson County said the Huffy Fire is 100% contained Saturday morning. ESD 10 has a small crew on-site monitoring the fire this morning. -------------------------------- FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE:. Officials say the Huffy fire is now 60 acres...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Georgetown, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
Georgetown, TX
Pets & Animals
Georgetown, TX
Government
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County animal shelter issues call to action from community due to critical capacity

All Williamson County Animal Shelter adoption fees will be waived Aug. 10-14. A full list of adoptable animals can be found at www.wilcopets.org/Adopt. (Screenshot courtesy Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter) With 460 animals and counting, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is at critical capacity, according to April Peiffer, the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KVUE

Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Charged With Killing Elderly Woman in ‘Random Act of Violence’

A Texas man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of an elderly woman found dead on a road earlier this month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said. “We believe this was an unprovoked random act of violence. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime,” said John Foster, the commander of the office’s Criminal Investigations Division. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to the scene of a road in Florence, Texas, a small city about 50 miles north of Austin, where they found 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier dead in the street. Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, 26, was charged with her murder Saturday. Police said Pier was traveling on the road when she may have stopped to help someone and then “for whatever reason, she was shot.” “We're talking about a 70-year-old churchgoing woman, a pillar of the community in Florence. Most everybody knew her. This is one of those cases that you … when something like this happens in a very rural part of the county, it really throws everybody for a loop,” Foster said.Read it at KVUE
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

No end in sight for decadelong Sneed House debacle

The perennial saga over a cluster of ruins in the Dove Springs neighborhood of Southeast Austin continues, as the all-too-familiar Sneed House case resurfaced at the Historic Landmark Commission last Wednesday. The remains of the Civil War-era estate have been on the city’s radar since 2007, when property owners introduced...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy