A Texas man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of an elderly woman found dead on a road earlier this month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said. “We believe this was an unprovoked random act of violence. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime,” said John Foster, the commander of the office’s Criminal Investigations Division. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to the scene of a road in Florence, Texas, a small city about 50 miles north of Austin, where they found 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier dead in the street. Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, 26, was charged with her murder Saturday. Police said Pier was traveling on the road when she may have stopped to help someone and then “for whatever reason, she was shot.” “We're talking about a 70-year-old churchgoing woman, a pillar of the community in Florence. Most everybody knew her. This is one of those cases that you … when something like this happens in a very rural part of the county, it really throws everybody for a loop,” Foster said.Read it at KVUE

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO