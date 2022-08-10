ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

TxDOT reminds El Paso drivers to watch out for kids in school zones

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Iowa governor files motion to challenge injunction on abortion bill

DES MOINES (KGAN) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill. The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Leesburg, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
cbs4local.com

New trial requested for convicted murderer Ricardo Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man convicted of murdering Erika Gaytan asked for a new trial hearing. In June, Ricardo Marquez was convicted for the murder of Erika Gaytan. Marquez's attorneys requested a new trial in July. Marquez's defense team cited preliminary matter, insufficient evidence, improper jury deliberations...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy