Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Adventist Health, Anthem Blue Cross reach agreement
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross have reached an agreement on contract terms, according to a news release. The new agreement is set to take place immediately, providing Anthem health plan members with continued in-network to services at Adventist facilities. “We are pleased to continue...
Bakersfield Now
Study shows school shootings, COVID add to student's anxiety going to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jason Giffard, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services says back to school is always a time of anxiety for kids, but it's heightened now with COVID and school shootings. "Kids always have their normal stresses like what's my class...
Bakersfield Now
'Save Water, Drink Beer' event to support local Ag
Bakersfield, CA — The Kern County Farm Bureau is partnering with the Water Association of Kern County all to raise money for our local Ag industry. The public is invited to 'Save Water, Drink Beer' at Temblor Brewing Co. Thursday, August 11 at 6 P.M. Romeo Agbalog, Executive Director...
Bakersfield Now
Silver Creek Community center holding after school program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced on Twitter today that Silver Creek Community Center will be offering a free after-school program. The program will start on August 18th and will be open from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. Children ages 6 through 11 will be able...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
'Local Flights and Bites' to support veterans in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here in Kern County, local organizations are continuing to show appreciation to our local war heroes. The Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County is hosting a brand new event aimed at supporting our veterans. The new event, "Local flights and Bites," will feature beer from...
Bakersfield Now
Less than a week away to reserve tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Less than 30 percent of tickets remain for the 19th Annual Bakersfield Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway that will be given away on Eyewitness News on Thursday, August 18, during the 6 p.m. newscast. The spacious, beautiful house is located at 703 Hartlepool Ave in...
Bakersfield Now
Kern county man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — A Kern County man was sentenced for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced today by a U.S. District Judge to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm. According...
Bakersfield Now
Police: $1K reward for info on murder of Tyis Rush in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A $1,000 reward is offered by the Bakersfield Police Department on any information leading to the arrest of those involved in a 2021 homicide that left a 21-year-old man dead. The incident happened on August 14, 2021 when officers responded to 701 Planz Road regarding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Countdown to Hometown 2022: Foothill High School preview
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Foothill High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach Brandon Deckard.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI check point tonight
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint tonight in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. It will be starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 2:00 a.m. Police will be looking for signs of alcohol, or drug impairment, and officers will be asking for...
Bakersfield Now
BC Jazz, Commercial Music Academy release new album
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield College Jazz and Commercial Music Academy created an 8-track album of new, original music. The album is available now, you can get it by clicking right here. All proceeds from the sales will go to benefit the Jazz Studies and Commercial Music programs at Bakersfield College.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Ronnetta Martin, 27, missing out of Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a woman missing out of Lancaster since August 1. Ronnetta Martin, 27, was last seen by family in the Lancaster area around 5 p.m. August 1, according to KCSO. Martin is described as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Reward up to $1K for info leading to arrest in 2021 murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A reward of up to $1,000 on information leading to an arrest in a 2021 deadly shooting is being offered by police. The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward in the murder of 22-year-old Demond Rufus, who was shot and killed in front a home in the 500 block of Haley Street.
Bakersfield Now
Riot at Tehachapi state prison, multiple inmates injured
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A riot that broke out at the state prison in Tehachapi sent multiple inmates to the hospital Thursday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. Eyewitness News learned that at least six inmates were injured in the massive fight at the California Correctional...
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
Bakersfield Now
Woman shot and killed on 1st Street: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of 1st Street Friday evening. Officers said around 6:58 p.m. they found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound. Medical aid personnel attempted to save her life but she died at the scene.
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill person, arrested after stolen weapons, drugs found in search
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he fled from deputies and a search warrant of his home revealed several stolen firearms, ammunition and drugs. On Monday, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Kentucky Street for a report of criminal threats. Upon arrival, deputies learned...
Bakersfield Now
Family looks for answers in 'senseless' killing of 12-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's been more than a year since a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Bakersfield. Her family is still looking for answers abut what happened. Ahmaya Alexander was at a family member's apartment on May 21, 2021. She went to the driveway by herself...
Bakersfield Now
Officer from BPD charged with felony battery, vandalism
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield Police officer is charged with felony vandalism and battery for allegedly assaulting a driver that hit him and his dog, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. While off-duty, Officer Damian Romero, 43, was walking his dog on July 21 when they were struck...
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed on East Panama Lane: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman was killed crossing East Panama Lane late Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11 p.m. officers were called to the area of East Panama Lane and South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0