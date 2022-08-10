Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeport shooting; suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect after a person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early this morning on the East Side of Bridgeport.
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
NBC Connecticut
Restaurant Owner Accused of Fatally Shooting Man During Fight in Waterbury
The owner of a restaurant in Waterbury who is accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight early Saturday morning has been arrested and is being charged with murder, according to police. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a...
News 12
Police: 14-year-old arrested in killing of Bronx teen
Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a Bronx teen. Police say the suspect is charged with murder, manslaughter and two weapons counts in the death of 14-year-old Jacob Borbin. Borbin was found shot near the intersection of East 194th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
News 12
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source. The incident happened at the Woodcrest Fairfield Adult Residential Community on Greenbrook Road in Fairfield. It is a 55-and-over community. Police have not...
Police: Kearny man charged for kidnapping, assaulting mentally incapacitated woman
Police say a Kearny man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.
NewsTimes
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
Police: Bronx taxi driver killed during robbery attempt
Police say 52-year-old taxi driver and Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah killed during a robbery attempt at 6:30 a.m. in Queens.
Police ask public for information about car crash in Bridgeport
Officers say they received a call of a man hitting several parked cars and being ejected from his vehicle. They say he landed underneath a parked car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
VIDEO: 2 hospitalized in Bronx shooting near St. Mary's Park, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who shot two 25-year-old men sitting on a bench in Mott Haven on Wednesday. The shooter opened fire on the victims as they sat in an alley near St. Mary’s Park on East 146th Street just before 6 p.m.
Trumbull Police Issue New Warning For 'Difficult To Investigate' Scams
Police are warning the public about a new increase in scams that are "difficult to investigate." The scams, which take place all over the country, have also been reported region. "Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases, they can be difficult to investigate because...
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
Comments / 4