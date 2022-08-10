Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
Giant Slip-N-Slide Returns To Jenison Saturday
After missing the last two summers due to Covid, Jenison's Rosewood Park will again provide plenty of downhill sliding Saturday. The Giant Slip-N-Slide Will Provide 100 Feet Of Fun. The Saturday Slip-n-Slide returns after a two year absence on August 13. The event will grace the hills at Rosewood Park...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Michigan gets its first frost this morning
We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
Book Set In Michigan’s U.P. Set For Movie Adaptation Starring Daisy Ridley
There's a book called The Marsh King's Daughter which is set in Michigan's upper peninsula that will be getting a film adaption very soon starring Daisy Ridley, the actress to played Rey in the newer Star Wars films. The book is described as a "mesmerizing tale of a woman who must risk everything to hunt down the dangerous man who shaped her past and threatens to steal her future: her father" as the book details how Michigan is the setting of the story:
Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America
The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
Lake Michigan Water Temperatures are tanking
Upwelling causes Lake Michigan temperatures to take a turn for the cooler. As winds shift, we can expect the lake to warm up.
These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan Made Brands
Michigan is home to some very iconic brands. From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world. These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands. Better Made Snack Foods. In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory...
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
