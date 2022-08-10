MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected. The other passengers were 22-year-old Armando Lopez, 18-year-old Christopher Chavez and a 14-year-old girl, all from Quincy. According to deputies, Lopez died at the scene of the crash. Chavez remains in a Spokane hospital. The 14-year-old girl was recently released from a Spokane hospital and has entered a rehabilitation facility. Deputies say Ortega was treated at a Spokane hospital and was released. Right now, deputies are still investigating the crash.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO