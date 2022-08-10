Read full article on original website
Joe Miller
3d ago
there are a few good Republicans and good democrats but democrats do a better job for the people than Republicans democrats been cleaning up Republicans mess for decades John McCain was a good republican
Joe Miller
3d ago
look at all of the division that trump and some of the Republicans caused we need to bring people together and get these kids under control and Vote Nan Whaley for governor of ohio
Joyce Ailstock
3d ago
Ohio like the whole rest of our governmentneeds a total rebuild and no party's. that party think is keeping good people from getting in and cleaning up our country
Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin
Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
WOUB
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
MORE hard to pronounce names in Ohio
All pronunciations are based on Ohio University's pronunciation guide. The guide is based on a pamphlet the school said is likely from the 1950s.
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Ironton Tribune
LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law
COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
As elections loom, Ohioans still don’t have all the answers on H.B. 6 scandal: Thomas Suddes
Hard to say at this point whether it’ll be for better or for worse, but Ohio is approaching a series of big changes, depending on November’s election. Ohio may or may not find itself with a new governor. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine is facing Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, who was once Dayton’s mayor. But Ohio will for sure have a new U.S. senator. Ohio’s Supreme Court will have a new chief justice. And the Ohio House of Representatives will select a new speaker.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor
Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
WKYC
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
Lima News
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
247Sports
Ohio OT William Satterwhite talks first offer and June camps
Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban has been one of the top programs in the state of Ohio under head coach Tim Tyrell when it comes to both on-field success and producing Division I talent. The Knights have a talented 2024 class and one of their top prospects is offensive lineman William...
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
Cleveland.com
