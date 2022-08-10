ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 136

Joe Miller
3d ago

there are a few good Republicans and good democrats but democrats do a better job for the people than Republicans democrats been cleaning up Republicans mess for decades John McCain was a good republican

Reply(1)
15
Joe Miller
3d ago

look at all of the division that trump and some of the Republicans caused we need to bring people together and get these kids under control and Vote Nan Whaley for governor of ohio

Reply
15
Joyce Ailstock
3d ago

Ohio like the whole rest of our governmentneeds a total rebuild and no party's. that party think is keeping good people from getting in and cleaning up our country

Reply(1)
11
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin

Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Cleveland, OH
Government
Ironton Tribune

LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law

COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
Cleveland.com

As elections loom, Ohioans still don’t have all the answers on H.B. 6 scandal: Thomas Suddes

Hard to say at this point whether it’ll be for better or for worse, but Ohio is approaching a series of big changes, depending on November’s election. Ohio may or may not find itself with a new governor. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine is facing Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, who was once Dayton’s mayor. But Ohio will for sure have a new U.S. senator. Ohio’s Supreme Court will have a new chief justice. And the Ohio House of Representatives will select a new speaker.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Quinn
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gerrymandering#Ohio Supreme Court#New Yorker#Gop#General Assembly#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
247Sports

Ohio OT William Satterwhite talks first offer and June camps

Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban has been one of the top programs in the state of Ohio under head coach Tim Tyrell when it comes to both on-field success and producing Division I talent. The Knights have a talented 2024 class and one of their top prospects is offensive lineman William...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy