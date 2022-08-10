Hard to say at this point whether it’ll be for better or for worse, but Ohio is approaching a series of big changes, depending on November’s election. Ohio may or may not find itself with a new governor. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine is facing Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, who was once Dayton’s mayor. But Ohio will for sure have a new U.S. senator. Ohio’s Supreme Court will have a new chief justice. And the Ohio House of Representatives will select a new speaker.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO