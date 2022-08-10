Read full article on original website
Travis Clark
2d ago
why cause the dnr really don't do anything but harass hunter and not really pay attention to what's in the woods. so I won't be looking for that beetle I will be hunting so do the rest of your job DNR
3
son of the annunaki .
3d ago
I for one do look at the trees and other wild plants and animals, I don't depend on the DNR all the time they are to busy with fire watching and talking care of illegal poaching , but I love living in the woods it's so nice and quiet, I used to live in Flint Michigan a very bad place to live.
2
