Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents 18 and older are now able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11. The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on July...
WNEM
Consumers Energy pledges to power 1,200 public buildings with clean energy
JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy and the state of Michigan pledged to power 1,274 government buildings exclusively with clean energy. The state of Michigan made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings for all departments throughout the Lower Peninsula. “Consumers Energy and...
WNEM
Governor: State Emergency Operations Center activated to respond to water main break
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State Emergency Operations Center had been activated to respond to an ongoing water main break at a Great Lakes Water Authority treatment center. Emergency Operations were activated at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday following multiple requests for resources. Officials said that...
WNEM
Online harvest reporting starts with upcoming deer hunting season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In 2021, almost 7,000 deer hunters reported their harvest online to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources test its new reporting system. Starting the fall 2022 hunting season, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. Chad Stewart, the DNR’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in GM Orion Assembly plant homicide investigation
ORION TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The General Motors Assembly plant in Orion Township is closed while authorities are investigating a homicide. Deputies were sent to the plant, located at 455 Giddings Road, at 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 for a report of an injured person. When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious and bleeding.
WNEM
Bright skies Thursday, breezy by the lakeshore
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a low-key passage of a cold front early Thursday morning, our stretch of pleasant weather continues, making for perfect conditions to be outdoors! Temperatures today will follow the same pattern as Tuesday of this week, where a northerly wind keeps the Thumb cooler, but still falling into the 70s. That breeze does have more implications on the forecast for the lakeshore today.
WNEM
Beautiful Friday, showers return Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a brief jump into the 80s on Wednesday, it was back to the 70s for our Thursday with plenty of sunshine coming along for the ride. More of the same is expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday, but our next chance of showers returns for the upcoming weekend, though it’s not expected to be a complete washout. And as inconvenient as it may be on a Saturday, we could still use some rain to continue catching up.
Comments / 0