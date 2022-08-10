ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents 18 and older are now able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11. The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on July...
Consumers Energy pledges to power 1,200 public buildings with clean energy

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy and the state of Michigan pledged to power 1,274 government buildings exclusively with clean energy. The state of Michigan made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings for all departments throughout the Lower Peninsula. “Consumers Energy and...
Online harvest reporting starts with upcoming deer hunting season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In 2021, almost 7,000 deer hunters reported their harvest online to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources test its new reporting system. Starting the fall 2022 hunting season, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. Chad Stewart, the DNR’s...
State
Michigan State
Local
Bright skies Thursday, breezy by the lakeshore

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a low-key passage of a cold front early Thursday morning, our stretch of pleasant weather continues, making for perfect conditions to be outdoors! Temperatures today will follow the same pattern as Tuesday of this week, where a northerly wind keeps the Thumb cooler, but still falling into the 70s. That breeze does have more implications on the forecast for the lakeshore today.
SAGINAW, MI
Beautiful Friday, showers return Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a brief jump into the 80s on Wednesday, it was back to the 70s for our Thursday with plenty of sunshine coming along for the ride. More of the same is expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday, but our next chance of showers returns for the upcoming weekend, though it’s not expected to be a complete washout. And as inconvenient as it may be on a Saturday, we could still use some rain to continue catching up.
