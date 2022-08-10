ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

OK2SAY annual report reveals 67 percent tips increase

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM)— An annual report shows a 67 percent increase from 2020 with more than 6,000 tips logged from OK2SAY for the year of 2021. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report for OK2SAY, a school safety program that is housed within the Office of School Safety and run by the Michigan State Police (MSP) which seeks to empower Michigan students, teachers, and staff to help protect school safety by confidentially reporting threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises.
Online harvest reporting starts with upcoming deer hunting season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In 2021, almost 7,000 deer hunters reported their harvest online to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources test its new reporting system. Starting the fall 2022 hunting season, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. Chad Stewart, the DNR’s...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents 18 and older are now able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11. The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on July...
Beautiful Friday, showers return Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a brief jump into the 80s on Wednesday, it was back to the 70s for our Thursday with plenty of sunshine coming along for the ride. More of the same is expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday, but our next chance of showers returns for the upcoming weekend, though it’s not expected to be a complete washout. And as inconvenient as it may be on a Saturday, we could still use some rain to continue catching up.
