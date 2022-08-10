Read full article on original website
WNEM
OK2SAY annual report reveals 67 percent tips increase
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM)— An annual report shows a 67 percent increase from 2020 with more than 6,000 tips logged from OK2SAY for the year of 2021. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report for OK2SAY, a school safety program that is housed within the Office of School Safety and run by the Michigan State Police (MSP) which seeks to empower Michigan students, teachers, and staff to help protect school safety by confidentially reporting threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises.
WNEM
Governor: State Emergency Operations Center activated to respond to water main break
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State Emergency Operations Center had been activated to respond to an ongoing water main break at a Great Lakes Water Authority treatment center. Emergency Operations were activated at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday following multiple requests for resources. Officials said that...
WNEM
Online harvest reporting starts with upcoming deer hunting season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In 2021, almost 7,000 deer hunters reported their harvest online to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources test its new reporting system. Starting the fall 2022 hunting season, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. Chad Stewart, the DNR’s...
WNEM
Gov. Whitmer: 148K Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness program
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders working in public service to review the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program to see if they qualify for federal student loan relief. According to the Governor’s office, more than 6,000 Michigan residents have already utilized the program to pay...
WNEM
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents 18 and older are now able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11. The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on July...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in GM Orion Assembly plant homicide investigation
ORION TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The General Motors Assembly plant in Orion Township is closed while authorities are investigating a homicide. Deputies were sent to the plant, located at 455 Giddings Road, at 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 for a report of an injured person. When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious and bleeding.
WNEM
Beautiful Friday, showers return Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a brief jump into the 80s on Wednesday, it was back to the 70s for our Thursday with plenty of sunshine coming along for the ride. More of the same is expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday, but our next chance of showers returns for the upcoming weekend, though it’s not expected to be a complete washout. And as inconvenient as it may be on a Saturday, we could still use some rain to continue catching up.
